AEW Dark: Elevation Results - Former WWE star appears to save babyface, Exciting debut, Hikaru Shida gets tested (5th July 2021)

Today's AEW Dark: Elevation had an unusually brief match card that focussed on quality rather than quantity.

AEW still stacked the lineup with some big names, and, as always, Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone got the show rolling with the usual pleasantries.

Thunder Rosa vs. Leila Grey on AEW Dark: Elevation

Thunder Rosa got a loud pop, and the match got underway with a lockup. Fans were firmly behind Rosa as she chopped away in the corner, followed by a few back-elbow and forearm strikes.

Rosa swept Grey off her feet before running through for a downward-angle dropkick in the corner.

La Mera Mera executed a snapmare on Grey in the middle of the ring before kicking her in the back. The former NWA Women's Champion delivered the Fire Thunder Driver to pick up a very one-sided victory to kick off AEW Dark: Elevation.

Result: Thunder Rosa def. Leila Grey on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: C

Scorpio Sky (w/ Ethan Page) vs. Marcus Kross (AEW Debut) on AEW Dark: Elevation

Marcus Kross had the wackiest hairstyle out of all the recent AEW debutants. Ethan Page was in the commentary booth to support his partner, who started on the backfoot in Kross' headlock.

Sky dropped his opponent with a shoulder tackle, followed by a leaping knee drop. He punched Kross in the gut before seamlessly executing a Russian leg sweep.

Marcus Kross fired back with a few overhand rights, but Sky put together a series of punches. He grabbed Kross by the hair and tossed him around the ring, much to the audience's disdain. Ethan Page loved every second of the vicious hair pull.

Kross almost pulled off an upset with a roll-up, followed by a leg lariat and double stomp-elbow drop combination. Sky recuperated, evaded a kick and delivered a brutal TKO out of nowhere for the win.

Result: Scorpio Sky def. Marcus Kross on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: B+

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun