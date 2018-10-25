The Double-Arm DDT - Who Did It Best?

Some moves are so simple yet can still be so devastating

Sometimes, all it takes is a slight variation on a move and you’ve got something new altogether. The original DDT is a classic staple of modern pro wrestling that has been used so many times that it can no longer be believed as a finisher.

At the same time, it’s a move that can be done so easily and safely that almost every wrestler ever has used it at one point or another. Because of its widespread use, it’s natural that modifications and more powerful versions have popped up here and there. The Double-Arm DDT is one such variation. Instead of doing a simple headlock, the user hooks both of his opponent’s arms and then stops them.

It certainly looks like the impact is stronger than a normal DDT because the victim can’t use the user’s arm to protect their head. So to hit this move properly, you have to be a skilled professional.

Yet which wrestlers actually hit the move the best?

#5 Steven Richards

Richards is a 21-time WWE Hardcore Champion

Stevie Richards was a career mid-carder in WWE, having spent most of his time in lower-tier feuds. His main finisher in WWE was a double-arm DDT called the Stevie-T, which actually looked very impressive.

But unlike most wrestlers using this move – who simply fell backwards when hitting it – Richards actually lifted them as he fell backwards. This made his version looked far more impactful and devastating than a normal double-arm DDT.

Oddly, Richards didn’t use this move that much during his WWE run. He used it when he was wrestling normal matches, but much of his career was spent in the hardcore division. As such, he was mostly seen hitting people with weapons, and doing what amounted to WWE’s version of slapstick comedy.

Nevertheless, whenever he did wrestle, you could be sure he had a powerful maneuver he could use to end those matches if weapons weren’t available

