×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

The Double-Arm DDT - Who Did It Best?

Alex Podgorski
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
520   //    25 Oct 2018, 10:30 IST

Some moves are so simple yet can still be so devastating
Some moves are so simple yet can still be so devastating

Sometimes, all it takes is a slight variation on a move and you’ve got something new altogether. The original DDT is a classic staple of modern pro wrestling that has been used so many times that it can no longer be believed as a finisher.

At the same time, it’s a move that can be done so easily and safely that almost every wrestler ever has used it at one point or another. Because of its widespread use, it’s natural that modifications and more powerful versions have popped up here and there. The Double-Arm DDT is one such variation. Instead of doing a simple headlock, the user hooks both of his opponent’s arms and then stops them.

It certainly looks like the impact is stronger than a normal DDT because the victim can’t use the user’s arm to protect their head. So to hit this move properly, you have to be a skilled professional.

Yet which wrestlers actually hit the move the best?

#5 Steven Richards

Richards is a 21-time WWE Hardcore Champion
Richards is a 21-time WWE Hardcore Champion

Stevie Richards was a career mid-carder in WWE, having spent most of his time in lower-tier feuds. His main finisher in WWE was a double-arm DDT called the Stevie-T, which actually looked very impressive.

But unlike most wrestlers using this move – who simply fell backwards when hitting it – Richards actually lifted them as he fell backwards. This made his version looked far more impactful and devastating than a normal double-arm DDT.

Oddly, Richards didn’t use this move that much during his WWE run. He used it when he was wrestling normal matches, but much of his career was spent in the hardcore division. As such, he was mostly seen hitting people with weapons, and doing what amounted to WWE’s version of slapstick comedy.

Nevertheless, whenever he did wrestle, you could be sure he had a powerful maneuver he could use to end those matches if weapons weren’t available

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Drew McIntyre Dean Ambrose WWE Little Known Facts
Alex Podgorski
SENIOR ANALYST
Alex is a lifelong professional wrestling fan that loves to write about it just as much as he enjoys watching it.
The Burning Hammer - Who Did It Best?
RELATED STORY
The Chokeslam - Who Did It Best?
RELATED STORY
The Tombstone Piledriver - Who Did It Best?
RELATED STORY
10 Best WWE Roman Reigns matches
RELATED STORY
5 WWE superstars who deserve a main event push and 4 who...
RELATED STORY
5 best and worst moments of Dolph Ziggler and Drew...
RELATED STORY
Who Does it Better? Episode 1: The Shield
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Discusses PCW Ultra,...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could easily play The Joker
RELATED STORY
5 Best Matches of the Week (9/23/18)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us