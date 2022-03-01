AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Matt Hardy threatens member of his group, Lance Archer destroys popular babyface

Welcome to the results for AEW Dark: Elevation episode 52. This Monday's episode featured seven matches.

Big names like Jay Lethal, Lance Archer, and Frankie Kazarian were in action as Dark Order main evented the show. Matt Hardy threatened to kick a member of AHFO out of the faction.

Without further ado, let's jump to the results for this week's AEW Dark: Elevation.

Jay Lethal vs. Jora Johl on AEW Dark: Elevation

Jora Johl and Jay Lethal locked up as the latter hit a shoulder block to start things off. Lethal hit a suicide dive on the outside as he initiated Ric Flair's walk. Johl hit a thrust kick to Black Machismo, who fell at ringside. The AHFO member clubbed his opponent with strikes as both men went back inside the ring.

The Indian star scored a two-count with a power slam. Lethal fought out of a headlock with strikes to mid-section and tried to win via roll-up. Johl dodged a Lethal Injection and delivered a fireman's suplex. Lethal hit the Lethal Injection out of nowhere for the win.

After the match, Matt Hardy stated that Jora Johl embarrassed him by losing. He warned if Jora Johl continues to lose, he will be removed from the faction.

Result: Jay Lethal def. Jora Johl

Grade: C+

Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue on AEW Dark: Elevation

Red Velvet and Skye Blue locked up as they both countered hip toss attempts and hit a dropkick simultaneously. The latter hit a roundhouse kick, but Velvet fought back and hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall.

Skye Blue hit a massive superkick for a nearfall of her own. Red Velvet hit the Final Slice for the win.

Result: Red Velvet def. Skye Blue

Grade: D

Alan Angels vs. Frankie Kazarian on AEW Dark: Elevation

Frankie Kazarian started strong with a side headlock and a shoulder block. After some chain wrestling, the match came to a standstill. Kazarian hit a huge chop and hit a Russian leg sweep. Angels fought back with a dropkick and an arm drag. The former TNA and WWE star hit a huge lariat and hit a gutwrench suplex.

He dominated the Dark Order member before the latter hit a shotgun dropkick. Angels hit quick kicks and strikes, but Frankie fought back with a knee strike. The former hit a crossbody and a hurricanrana, forcing Kazarian to roll to the outside.

Angels locked in a leghold, but Kazarian powered out and locked the Angels in a submission himself. Alan kicked his way out of the hold as both men traded near falls. Kazarian locked in the Chickenwing neck hold for the win.

Result: Frankie Kazarian def. Alan Angels

Grade: B

Nyla Rose, Diamante and Emi Sakura vs. LMK, Kayla Sparks and Paris Van Dale on AEW Dark: Elevation

The heels immediately jumped their opponents before the bell rang. Nyla Rosa took down Paris Van Dale as the match started officially. Emi Sakura tagged in and hit her corner crossbody. Kayla Sparks tagged in and hit a step-up enzuigiri. Sakura tossed a kick and tagged in Nyla Rose.

Sparks kicked the former AEW Women's Champion in the back and tagged Van Dale. Diamante tagged in as she double-teamed with the Native Beast to bear her opponent down. All three heels combined to beat LMK down as Diamante forced her to submit.

Result: Nyla Rose, Diamante and Emi Sakura vs LMK, Kayla Sparks and Paris Van Dale

Grade: C

Fuego Del Sol vs. Lance Archer on AEW Dark: Elevation

Fuego tried to start fast with a suicide dive, but Lance Archer caught him. The Murderhawk Monster went for the Blackout, but Del Sol powered out and hit an enziguiri.

Archer hit a huge forearm as Fuego leaped from the top rope. The former continued to brutalize Fuego at ringside before the action went back inside the ring. Fuego went for a tornado DDT, but Archer caught him and delivered a suplex followed by a chokeslam. The former IWGP United States champion hit the Blackout for the win.

Result: Lance Archer def. Fuego Del Sol

Grade: C+

Willow Nightingale vs. Leyla Hirsch on AEW Dark: Elevation

Leyla Hirsch hit a dropkick on Willow Nightingale's back and clubbed her with lariats as her opponent was stranded against the ropes. She continued to attack Nightingale's midsection in the corner.

Willow dodged a knee strike and hit a running shoulder block before delivering a cannonball into the corner. Hirsch moved out of a moonsault attempt and finished the match with an armbar.

Result: Leyla Hirsch def. Willow Nightingale

Grade: C-

Dark Order's Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Chaos Project on AEW Dark: Elevation

The AEW Dark: Elevation main event saw a tag team match as Dark Order faced the Chaos Project.

Stu Grayson and Serpentico got us underway as the latter tried to slam Stu Grayson. Stu chopped Serpentico and lifted him with the gorilla press. A distraction for Luther allowed Serpentico to get a two-count as the heels isolated Grayson and beat him down.

Evil Uno got the hot tag and took down both of his opponents. Luther was forced to break up a pin attempt as he tossed Serpentico into Stu Grayson. The heels got a close nearfall. Grayson and Uno combined for a top rope neckbreaker for the win.

Result: Dark Order def. Chaos Project

Grade: C+

