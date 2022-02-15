×
Create
Notifications

AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Powerhouse Hobbs dominates ex-WWE star, Ruby Soho teams up with top babyfaces in main event

AEW Dark: Elevation Results, Grades, Highlights
AEW Dark: Elevation Results, Grades, Highlights
Uday Maggon
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 15, 2022 07:12 AM IST
Feature

Welcome to the results for AEW Dark: Elevation. This Monday's show featured seven matches, the usual number on the YouTube show.

Elevation witnessed two huge multi-man tag matches. One involved the Dark Order in a 10-man tag team match, while in the main event, Ruby Soho teamed up with two very popular babyfaces to defeat three equally detestable heels. Powerhouse Hobbs, meanwhile, dominated an ex-WWE Tag Team Champion before his match against Dante Martin.

So let's dive into this week's episode of Dark: Elevation:

Dante Martin vs. Kevin Matthews on AEW Dark: Elevation

#AEWDarkElevation kicks off with the gravity-defying @lucha_angel1! ▶️ youtu.be/AUMA98_U4TU https://t.co/BOpfniX8NE

Dante Martin started strong with a headlock and a dropkick before Kevin Matthews turned him inside out with a huge lariat. He stomped on the high-flyer and stretched the latter between the ring ropes.

He applied a headlock as Dante punched him in the midsection, but Matthews stopped him with a knee strike. Martin moved out of a crossbody attempt and hit multiple dropkicks. He followed it up with a springboard splash on the outside. Dante Martin hit a double jump springboard moonsault for the win.

Result: Dante Martin def. Kevin Matthews

Grade: C+

Riley Shepard vs. Thunder Rosa on AEW Dark: Elevation

Making her way to the ring from the graveyards of Tijuana, Mexico - it's @thunderrosa22! Don't miss any of the #AEWDarkElevation action!▶️ youtu.be/AUMA98_U4TU https://t.co/2F5qEp10k5

Thunder Rosa took on Riley Shepard after her match against Mercedes Martinez on AEW Dynamite. La Mera Mera reversed a headlock into a side headlock and a headlock takeover.

Rosa chopped her opponent in the corner and hit a running lariat before hitting a double stomp. She planted Shepard with a slam for the win.

Result: Thunder Rosa def. Riley Shepard

Grade: C

Zack Clayton vs. Serpentico on AEW Dark: Elevation

Up next on #AEWDarkElevation it's #ChaosProject's @KingSerpentico (with @KillLutherKill) vs. @zackclayton!Don't miss any of the #AEWDarkElevation action!▶️ youtu.be/AUMA98_U4TU https://t.co/cfuNJSdg4k

Serpentico made a jump start, but Zack Clayton dropped him with a dropkick. The latter hit a huge German suplex, but a distraction from Luther allowed Serpentico to strike him.

Serpentico hit a superkick and a DDT for a nearfall. The Chaos Project member missed a top rope splash, and Clayton punished him for it by tossing him outside and hitting a running power slam on the floor. Clayton won the match with a Fisherman's Buster.

Result: Zack Clayton def. Serpentico

Grade: B-

1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी