AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Powerhouse Hobbs dominates ex-WWE star, Ruby Soho teams up with top babyfaces in main event

Welcome to the results for AEW Dark: Elevation. This Monday's show featured seven matches, the usual number on the YouTube show.

Elevation witnessed two huge multi-man tag matches. One involved the Dark Order in a 10-man tag team match, while in the main event, Ruby Soho teamed up with two very popular babyfaces to defeat three equally detestable heels. Powerhouse Hobbs, meanwhile, dominated an ex-WWE Tag Team Champion before his match against Dante Martin.

So let's dive into this week's episode of Dark: Elevation:

Dante Martin vs. Kevin Matthews on AEW Dark: Elevation

Dante Martin started strong with a headlock and a dropkick before Kevin Matthews turned him inside out with a huge lariat. He stomped on the high-flyer and stretched the latter between the ring ropes.

He applied a headlock as Dante punched him in the midsection, but Matthews stopped him with a knee strike. Martin moved out of a crossbody attempt and hit multiple dropkicks. He followed it up with a springboard splash on the outside. Dante Martin hit a double jump springboard moonsault for the win.

Result: Dante Martin def. Kevin Matthews

Grade: C+

Riley Shepard vs. Thunder Rosa on AEW Dark: Elevation

Thunder Rosa took on Riley Shepard after her match against Mercedes Martinez on AEW Dynamite. La Mera Mera reversed a headlock into a side headlock and a headlock takeover.

Rosa chopped her opponent in the corner and hit a running lariat before hitting a double stomp. She planted Shepard with a slam for the win.

Result: Thunder Rosa def. Riley Shepard

Grade: C

Zack Clayton vs. Serpentico on AEW Dark: Elevation

Serpentico made a jump start, but Zack Clayton dropped him with a dropkick. The latter hit a huge German suplex, but a distraction from Luther allowed Serpentico to strike him.

Serpentico hit a superkick and a DDT for a nearfall. The Chaos Project member missed a top rope splash, and Clayton punished him for it by tossing him outside and hitting a running power slam on the floor. Clayton won the match with a Fisherman's Buster.

Result: Zack Clayton def. Serpentico

Grade: B-

Edited by Angana Roy