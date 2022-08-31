AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Matt Hardy in action, former WWE Superstar's stablemate emerges victorious, major title match (August 29, 2022)

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Dark: Elevation results. The show featured eight matches, including a title defense.

Dante Martin vs. Wes Barkley on AEW Dark: Elevation

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring. After a back-and-forth between Dante Martin and Wes Barkley, the latter hit a clothesline and got a one-count.

Martin fought back with a couple of elbow knockdowns and followed up with an enzuigiri. He then hit a flying crossbody block for a two-count. Towards the end of the match, Martin avoided a clothesline and hit a modified uranage slam to pick up the victory.

Result: Dante Martin def. Wes Barkley on AEW Dark: Elevation

Julia Hart vs. Arie Alexander on AEW Dark: Elevation

Julia Hart kicked Arie Alexander in the gut and followed it with some more heavy strikes. Hart whipped her opponent into the corner and hit a lariat.

Alexander made her comeback by dodging Hart in the turnbuckles and got some offense in. However, the House of Black member stopped her in her tracks with a kick to the head.

Towards the end of the match, Julia Hart hit a moonsault and followed it up with another lariat. She applied the Hartless Lock to get the submission victory over Arie Alexander.

Result: Julia Hart def. Arie Alexander

Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue and Queen Aminata on AEW Dark: Elevation

Skye Blue and Nyla Rose started the match for their respective teams. The former ducked two clothesline attempts from The Native Beast and kicked her in the gut. After a brief back-and-forth between the two, Rose got the advantage by hitting a powerslam.

Marina Shafir was tagged in at this point. Blue fought back against Shafir and Rose, making the tag to Queen Aminata. She came in with a flurry of offense and followed up with a vertical suplex.

Towards the end of the match, Aminata made the tag to Blue. She avoided a clothesline from Shafir and hit a forearm shot. Shafir hit a German suplex on Blue and kicked Aminata off the apron.

She then tagged in Rose, and the duo hit a double-team move on Skye Blue to pick up the victory.

Result: Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir def. Skye Blue and Queen Aminata on AEW Dark: Elevation

Matt Hardy vs. Ricky Shane Page on AEW Dark: Elevation

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring. Ricky Shane Page had the early advantage as he kicked Matt Hardy in the gut and followed it up with an uppercut. Page hit some heavy shots on the back of Hardy's head and then stomped on his chest multiple times.

Matt Hardy fought back after he sidestepped Page into the turnbuckles and repeatedly slammed his head. Towards the end of the match, Page went for a Swanton Bomb, but Hardy dodged it.

Matt Hardy hit a flying elbow drop on Ricky Shane Page and then hit the Twist of Fate to pick up the victory.

Result: Matt Hardy def. Ricky Shane Page

Serena Deeb vs. Katie Arquette on AEW Dark: Elevation

Serena Deeb had the early advantage after hitting a couple of knife-edge chops and then applying the Octopus Stretch.

She then hit an uppercut and followed it up with a back elbow smash. Katie Arquette fought back with an elbow smash of her own. However, her offense was short-lived as Deeb hit a neckbreaker and followed it up with the Serenity Lock to pick up the victory.

Result: Serena Deeb def. Katie Arquette on AEW Dark: Elevation

Frankie Kazarian vs. Andrea Guercio on AEW Dark: Elevation

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring. Frankie Kazarian pushed Andrea Guercio in the corner, but the referee stopped him. After a brief back-and-forth, Kazarian got a two-count by hitting the Side Russian Leg Sweep.

Guercio came back into the match by slamming his opponent's head on the top rope and hitting a few kicks in the midsection area. He was in control at this stage of the match until Kazarian floored him with an elbow takedown.

Towards the end of the match, Kazarian hit a bodyslam on Guercio and followed it up with a leg drop. He then applied the Crossface Chicken Wing to pick up the victory.

Result: Frankie Kazarian def. Andrea Guercio on AEW Dark: Elevation

Rush, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Chase Oliver, Elijah Dean, and Zach Nystrom on AEW Dark: Elevation

Rush and Zach Nystrom started the match for their respective teams. The former was in complete control during the initial stages. He hit a Stinger Splash on Nystrom and followed it up with chops. Rush then hit a big boot and started posing.

The Butcher and Elijah were tagged in. The latter came in with a flurry of offense, but The Butcher stopped him when he drove his knee into the midsection of his opponent. The Butcher dominated Dean and hit a pump handle suplex before making the tag to The Blade.

The Blade continued the assault. However, when he went for a belly-to-back suplex, Dean landed on his feet and tagged in Chase Oliver. He hit a combination on The Blade, but was stopped in his tracks with a lariat.

The finishing sequence saw The Butcher and The Blade clear the ring. The tag was made to Rush, and he hit the Bull's Horn on Oliver to pick up the victory.

Result: Rush, The Butcher, and The Blade def. Chase Oliver, Elijah Dean, and Zach Nystrom on AEW Dark: Elevation

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Emi Sakura - Regina Di WAVE Championship match on AEW Dark: Elevation

A brawl ensued between Hikaru Shida and Emi Sakura before the bell even rang. After a back-and-forth between the two stars, Shida set up a chair at the ringside area. Sakura hit a backdrop driver on the chair and rolled Shida inside the squared circle. She then hit the Tiger Driver for a two-count.

Sakura hit a moonsault for another two-count. She went for a powerslam, but Shida reversed it into a hurricanrana. The two stars then had a chop exchange, and Shida followed up with a forearm smash. She hit a Meteora for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Emi Sakura hit the La Magistral for a two-count. Shida hit a back-body drop and followed it up with an enzuigiri. She hit a forearm shot and connected with the Tamashii for a two-count. Shida hit the Katana on Sakura to pick up the victory.

Result: Hikaru Shida retained the Regina Di WAVE Championship against Emi Sakura on AEW Dark: Elevation

