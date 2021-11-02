AEW Dark: Elevation Results - Undefeated MMA star debuts, Tay Conti mocks Britt Baker, FTR fool their opponents

Welcome to the results for AEW Dark: Elevation's 35th episode. This week's show featured six matches, with multiple former AEW Women's Champions in action.

An undefeated MMA star made his debut while Tay Conti sent a message to Dr. Britt Baker after picking up a quick win. FTR employed a unique technique to put their opponents away.

Without any delay, let's jump right into the results.

Ryo Mizunami and Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura on AEW Dark: Elevation

The AEW Dark: Elevation opened with a huge tag team match featuring a former AEW Women's Champion in Nyla Rose. Emi Sakura and Ryo Mizunami started the match with chops as Emi locked Ryo in a bow and arrow.

Mizunami backdropped Sakura before hitting missile chops in the corner. Kris Statlander tagged in and hit a European uppercut. Sakura reversed a suplex attempt into a Reverse DDT. Nyla Rose tagged in, but the Alien from Andromeda overpowered her.

The Native Beast countered a crossbody and tagged in her partner. Sakura hit a Running Knee before tagging Rose in. Statlander hit a top rope crossbody and tagged in Mizunami. She hit a Spear on Nyla Rose and followed it up with an Exploder Suplex.

Sakura was forced to break up a pin attempt at two as Nyla Rose hit Statlander with a cutter. The former AEW Women's Champion hit a Top Rope Senton on Ryo Mizunami to secure the win for her team.

Result: Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose def. Kris Statlander and Emi Sakura

Grade: C+

Victor Benjamin vs. Frankie Kazarian on AEW Dark: Elevation

Victor Benjamin made his AEW debut with an undefeated MMA record of 3-0.

The Elite Hunter started the match at a quick pace as he whipped Benjamin and hit a Russian leg sweep. The debutant hit a great German suplex and hit a Running Knee in the corner.

Frankie Kazarian hit a Missile Dropkick after regaining the momentum and hitting a huge Lariat. The TNA legend locked in the rear-naked chicken wing for the win.

Result: Frankie Kazarian def. Victor Benjamin

Grade: C

Riho vs. Kayla Sparks on AEW Dark: Elevation

Kayla Sparks hit a knee to the inaugural AEW Women's Champion's mid-section, but Riho hit a cutter on the top rope. The Japanese star hit a Top Rope Crossbody for a nearfall.

Riho went for a Northern Lights suplex, but Sparks powered out. Riho hit a 619 and followed it up with a double stomp before winning with a Northern Lights suplex.

Result: Riho def. Kayla Sparks

Grade: C

