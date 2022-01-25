AEW Dark Elevation Results: Team Taz calls out top babyface, Brandi Rhodes wrestles indie star

We had eight matches on this week's episode of AEW Dark Elevation headlined by a tag team bout pitting Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty against Team Taz's Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks. We also had Santana and Ortiz in action this week, as well as Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho.

Read on for full AEW Dark Elevation results.

Leyla Hirsch vs. Brittany Blake kicked off AEW Dark Elevation

AEW Dark Elevation kicked off with "Legit" Leyla Hirsch taking on the debuting Brittany Blake. Hirsch forced Blake back into the corner before taking her down with a shoulder tackle. The latter hit back with a few kicks of her own while Hirsch was down. Blake followed it up with an enziguiri before attempting a Bulldog.

Leyla Hirsch blocked it and hit a German Suplex for a two-count. Brittany Blake made a fatal error at this point and went for a springboard. Hirsch caught her in the jaw with a knee strike, and it was all over.

Result: Leyla Hirsch def. Brittany Blake

Private Party vs. Action Andretti and Myles Hawkins

Isiah Kassidy and Action Andretti started things off for their team. Marc Quen blindsided Andretti as Kassidy took down Myles Hawkins on the apron. Kassidy stomped Andretti in the corner. He followed it up with a neckbreaker before tagging Quen in. He went to pay homage to his mentor with a Twist of Fate, but Andretti blocked it and tagged out.

Hawkins came in hot and took down Quen with a hurricanrana followed by a dropkick, showing off his incredible athleticism. Double team from Private Party to Hawkins before Andretti tagged back in. The latter went after both Quen and Kassidy but ate a boot to the jaw.

The finish saw Marc Quen hit Andretti with a Shooting Star Press to pick up the win for his team.

Result: Private Party def. Action Andretti and Myles Hawkins

Brandi Rhodes vs. Willow Nightingale on AEW Dark Elevation

Brandi Rhodes impressed in her match on AEW Dark Elevation against Willow Nightingale. She took control of the encounter early and hit an early superkick to Nightingale. The latter replied with a Russian Leg Sweep. She hit a superkick of her own.

Brandi Rhodes hit a series of kicks followed by an enziguiri followed by a modified STF lock which forced Willow Nightingale to tap out.

Result: Brandi Rhodes def. Willow Nightingale

Mike Fowler and Logan Laroux vs. Men Of The Year

AEW's Men Of The Year totally dominated the tag team match. Ethan Page started things off for his team and was all over Logan Laroux in the opening stages of the bout. He tagged Scorpio Sky in who continued to punish the youngster. Laroux hit back with a boot to the jaw followed by a clothesline and then tagged out.

Mike Fowler came in with a flurry of offense but it didn't last long as Sky sent him flying out of the ring. He then finished off Laroux in the middle of the ring. Another big win for Men Of The Year.

Result: Men Of The Year def. Mike Fowler and Logan Laroux

After the match, Ethan Page hit Mike Fowler with the Ego's Edge to add insult to injury.

Red Velvet vs. Janai Kai on AEW Dark Elevation

We had singles action next on AEW Dark Elevation as Red Velvet faced Janai Kai. The two stars locked up to start the match and Kai got the better of the opening exchange, powering Velvet back into the corner.

Red Velvet immediately replied with strikes to the midsection, taking Janai Kai down. Velvet with a boot to the jaw followed by a snapmare and a running boot across the face.

Kai replied with a high boot of her own, using her feet to take control of the match. More kicks to the midsection from her as she made the cover for a two-count.

Janai Kai locked in a modified chokehold but Red Velvet broke free with a Stunner and followed it with the double knees across the back and then a standing moonsault only to get a two-count. Velvet then hit the Just Desserts to pick up the win.

Result: Red Velvet def. Janai Kai

Santana and Ortiz vs. Goldy and Breaux Keller

A fast-paced start to this match as Santana and Breaux Keller started things off. Back and forth between the two men before Santana took Keller down and tagged in Ortiz. The latter with a Fireman's Carry but Keller took him down with an enziguiri and tagged out.

We got some good double teamwork from Keller and Goldy on AEW Dark Elevation. Ortiz fought back with open hand slaps across the chest before tagging Santana in.

Great double teamwork from Santana and Ortiz including a boot to the head and a lariat and that was enough to put Goldy away. Santana and Ortiz impressed once again ahead of their six-man tag at AEW Beach Break.

Result: Santana and Ortiz def. Goldy and Breaux Keller

Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho vs. Leva Bates and Jordan Blade on AEW Dark Elevation

Ruby Soho and Leva Bates started things off for their respective teams on AEW Dark Elevation.

Soho backed Bates into her team's corner and tagged in Thunder Rosa. A quick double team move and Soho tagged back in. Jordan Blade hit Ruby Soho with cheap shot from out at ringside giving Bates the opening to make the tag.

Blade ran into the ring but immediately got taken down by an armdrag. She had a massive power advantage as she took down Soho with a suplex. The latter hit back with a knee across the jaw and tagged out.

Thunder Rosa was all over Jordan Blade and hit a Fire Thunder Driver but the cover was broken up by Leva Bates. Undeterred, Rosa locked in the Peruvian Necktie and forced Blade to tap out.

Result: Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho def. Leva Bates and Jordan Blade

Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks vs. Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty

AEW stars Ricky Starks and Matt Sydal started things off for their respective teams. Starks quickly tagged Powerhouse Hobbs in. Sydal tagged in Lee Moriarty and Hobbs took him down with a flying crossbody. He showed off his incredible power with a stalling suplex following which he let Starks tag back in.

Ricky Starks hit an elbow drop before slapping Moriarty across the head. Lee Moriarty hit back with a series of stiff chops but Starks quickly took him back down and tagged Hobbs back in.

He was all over Moriarty and locked in bear hug on AEW Dark Elevation. Moriarty managed to break out with a jawbreaker and both men tagged out. Sydal came in lightnight quick and took the fight to Team Taz.

Sydal headed to the top rope and hit Starks with a flying knee strike. Double team from Moriarty and Sydal to Hobbs but the big man hit a nasty double clothesline stopping the babyfaces in their tracks. Ricky Starks followed with up with a Spear to Lee Moriarty and that was enough to finish the match on AEW Dark Elevation.

Result: Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs def. Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty

Starks called out AEW's Dante Martin after the match, demanding an apology. Martin did come out but not to apologize. He went after both Hobbs and Starks and got overpowered but Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty were there to even the odds.

