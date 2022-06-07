AEW Dark: Elevation Results: The Death Triangle in action; Japanese star debuts; Former WWE Superstar emerges victorious (June 6, 2022)

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Dark: Elevation results. The show featured four matches, including three tag team bouts. Frankie Kazarian and Serpentico competed in the only singles contest of the night.

Without further ado, let's head straight into the results:

The Dark Order vs. The Factory - Eight-man tag team match on AEW Dark: Elevation

Alex Reynolds and Nick Comoroto started the bout for the two factions, respectively. The latter shoved John Silver in the face while in the apron. The Dark Order member asked Reynolds for the tag, which the latter duly obliged.

Silver hit a kick to Comoroto but was whipped into the corner shortly after. Comoroto tagged Aaron Solow. John Silver hit a back body drop and tagged in Alan Angels. He went for a pinfall attempt after hitting a twisting butterfly suplex.

The Dark Order was in control, but QT Marshall entered the ring to help his partner. After a distraction from The Factory, Solow got the upper hand. He quickly tagged in Anthony Ogogo. Marshall tagged in and punched Preston Vance on the apron. He hit a sit-out powerbomb on Reynolds for a two-count.

The Factory brought in a steel chair, but the referee caught Evil Uno with it, and he was ejected from ringside. Vance and Solow were tagged in, and the former took out all of his opponents. He tagged Angels, who went for a pinfall attempt, but Marshall broke it up.

Towards the end of the match, Angels missed a moonsault on Solow, and Ogogo came in and hit the Pop Up Haymaker to win.

Result: The Factory def. The Dark Order on AEW Dark: Elevation

Frankie Kazarian (with Christopher Daniels) vs. Serpentico on AEW Dark: Elevation

The two stars squared off in the middle of the ring. Frankie Kazarian hit a lateral press for a one-count. He dodged a clothesline from Serpentico and hit back with chops. Kazarian was in control during the early stages of the match.

Serpentico made his comeback with a forearm smash, followed by a top rope stunner. He hit a DDT on Kazarian for a two-count and started taunting Christopher Daniels.

Kazarian hit a few more offensive moves on Serpentico and, in the end, connected the Slingshot Cutter to pick up the victory.

Result: Frankie Kazarian def. Serpentico on AEW Dark: Elevation

Nyla Rose and Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue and Miyu Yamashita on AEW Dark: Elevation

Nyla Rose and Skye Blue started the match for their respective teams. The former went with the early offense as she whipped her opponent into the corner. Blue tried to make her comeback with a few kicks, but Rose stopped her momentum.

Serena Deeb was tagged in by Rose. Blue quickly took her down with an arm bar. The latter tagged in Miyu Yamashita. After some double-team moves from the babyfaces, Yamashita got a one-count. She hit a few kicks on Deeb and whipped her into the corner to get a two-count this time.

Deeb made her comeback and single-handedly took out both Blue and Yamashita. After taking control of the match, she tagged Rose in. The latter hit a slam and leg drop for a two-count. Rose tagged Deeb in, and she applied a submission move on Yamashita. The Japanese star barely managed to reach the bottom rope.

Towards the end, The Native Beast took down Blue with a spinebuster, and Deeb took out Yamashita at ringside. Nyla Rose then tagged in Serena Deeb and hit the Guillotine Leg Drop on Skye Blue. Deeb dropped Blue with the Detox and then applied the Serenity Lock to get the win.

Result: Nyla Rose and Serena Deeb def. Skye Blue and Miyu Yamashita

The Death Triangle (with Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Wingmen - Six-man tag team match on AEW Dark: Elevation

Pentagon Jr. and Cezar Bononi started the match for their respective teams. The bout got thrown into chaos early on as the four stars on the apron hit their moves. Eventually, Bononi found himself on the receiving end of triple dropkicks from the Death Triangle members.

They took out The Wingmen at ringside with their suicide dive/Asai Moonsault combination move. The trio hit Bononi with a standing moonsault/Cazadora splash for a two-count. The Wingmen ganged up on Pentagon and made their comeback in the match.

Peter Avalon was tagged in at this stage. He controlled the bout for a bit and tagged in Ryan Nemeth. Pentagon hit a sling blade on him and tagged Rey Fenix. The Lucha Brothers then hit multiple superkicks on their opponents.

Bononi tagged himself in and caught Fenix mid-air, but the latter escaped and tagged PAC. He hit a flurry of offenses on his opponents. The Lucha Brothers picked up the victory for The Death Triangle after hitting a flying double foot stomp/package piledriver combination move.

Result: The Death Triangle def. The Wingmen on AEW Dark: Elevation

