AEW Dark Elevation Results - Top star reveals new look, Former champion attacks partner, Orange Cassidy in a squash match - 26th April 2021

We welcome you to the seventh episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. As always, Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone completed the introductions before moving to the first match of the evening on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Chuck Taylor (w/ Trent) vs. Rey Fenix (w/ Penta El Zeo M) on AEW Dark: Elevation

Referee Bryce Remsburg called for the bell, and Rey Fenix went straight for Taylor's legs. Taylor responded by engaging in some work on the mat.

Fenix was no slouch on the ground either as he ended the sequence in a stalemate. Taylor sent Fenix outside with an arm drag takedown. Fenix returned to the ring and connected with two chops.

Fenix outsmarted Taylor with a modified springboard neckbreaker. There is a reason why Fenix is considered one of the most innovative wrestlers of the modern generation.

Fenix shifted the action to the outside and connected with a few punches. Back in the ring, Fenix worked on Taylor's right arm, which, according to Wight, was a classic Lucha Libre technique for wearing down opponents.

Fenix followed the submission with a dropkick on the button. Penta and Trent had a brief face-off near ringside while Fenix got a quick two-count on Chuck.

Trent pounded away on the mat and urged his teammate to mount a comeback. Chuck did precisely that by breaking away from a gut-wrench hold and delivering a huge German suplex.

Chuck got a two-count with a Falcon Arrow. Fenix tried to keep up with Chuck, and he used his quickness to deliver a front roll pop-up into a cutter. Incredible. Chuck Taylor's kickout was even better!

Fenix called for the finish, but Chuck fought out of the fireman's carry with a few elbows. Fenix responded with a big chop, followed by his patented rope-walk.

Chuck countered with the sole food, followed by a piledriver. Pinfall. 1...2...kickout! Fenix remained in the match. Alex Abrahantes came out with a microphone to cause a distraction, and Orange Cassidy followed him out. Penta got involved and wiped Orange out with a superkick.

AEW referees came out to restore some order. Meanwhile, Rey Fenix took advantage of all the chaos by rolling up Taylor for the win. Fenix even posed for the cameras during the pinfall in AEW Dark Elevation.

Result: Rey Fenix def. Chuck Taylor on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: B+

Ryan Nemeth (w/ Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon) vs. Ryzin on AEW Dark: Elevation

Ryzin looked quite lively as he kicked off the match with his face on the mat. Nemeth used his quickness to take Ryzin's back.

Both men locked up, and they engaged in an ear tug! Referee Aubrey Edwards had to break up the tug of war, and Ryzin even pushed a thumb in Nemeth's eyes.

Avalon jumped up on the apron, and Edwards had a job on her hands. On the other side, Bononi tripped Ryzin's feet, and Nemeth took control with a botchy sequence.

Nemeth dropped his elbows from the top on Ryzin and began his usual showboating routine. The former Ohio Valley Wrestling rookie of the year did the headstand headlock on Ryzin.

Nemeth did the Pee-wee Herman dance, and Ryzin wasn't a happy man. The big man kicked Nemeth in the face before delivering a scoop slam.

Ryzin went up top, but Avalon tried to stop him. Ryzin fought off the resistance but still missed the Swanton bomb as Nemeth got his knees up.

The Hollywood Hunk hit the Rude Awakening (Neckbreaker) on Ryzin for the win on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Result: Ryan Nemeth def. Ryzin on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: C

