Cezar Bononi reveals how he was released by WWE

In April, WWE released a multitude of main roster and NXT Superstars as part of cost-cutting measures due to COVID-19. Former WWE NXT Superstar Cezar Bononi was one of the many names included in the mass release of WWE talent.

Bononi recently sat down with Michael Morales Torres and Pedro Pablo in a candid interview with Lucha Libre Online. During the interview, he spoke about how WWE informed him of his release.

.@CezarBononi_ es uno de los mejores luchadores sudamericanos en todo el mundo. Actualmente milita en AEW. Durante su carrera se ha enfrentado a talentos como Andrade, Aleister Black, Viking Raiders, No Way Jose, Velveteen Dream, Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, Penta El Zero 0 M, ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zGDrj43jV1 — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) November 17, 2020

On April 14, WWE sent an email to all employees saying Vince McMahon would be holding a call to provide an "important company update." During the video conference, McMahon informed everyone of company-wide releases and furloughs.

During the interview, Bononi explained that it was very unexpected, but his faith helped him through a difficult time.

"I did not expect it; But something happened that everyone knows. We received an email one day before it would happen. It was a long day just waiting for it to happen. I am a man of faith. Some things happen that are special. I remember one day before receiving the email, a very close friend called me from London. He told me: "God is closing a door, but something very good will happen."

Bononi would go one to say that his release came at a terrible time because of his wife's pregnancy. He said that WWE called him to deliver the bad news, but good things are on the horizon.

"The next day WWE called me, and they said they were released from the contract. My wife is pregnant too. But everything is heading very well."

WWE released Cezar Bononi after five years with the company

Bononi signed with WWE NXT in 2015, where he was named "Future Star of NXT" in 2017. After his release from the company, Bononi has appeared regularly on AEW Dark. He doesn't have a contract with promotion just yet but is very hopeful of getting one soon.

"We are very close to something very good with AEW. Right now I don't have a contract, but we are working hard for that".

On December 13, Bononi tweeted that he was open for booking in 2021.

Where is Cezar Bononi going in 2021??



Im open for bookings! — Cezar Bononi (@CezarBononi_) December 13, 2020

