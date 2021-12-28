AEW Dark: Elevation Results- Tribute to Jeff Hardy, Tay Conti involved in terrible botch, Thunder Rosa sends message to rival

Welcome to the results for AEW Dark: Elevation. This Monday's episode was the 43rd edition of AEW's YouTube show and featured eight matches.

Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa continued to build animosity towards their match in the TBS Championship Tournament semifinals on Wednesday. A former WWE star paid tribute to Jeff Hardy. Tay Conti and Anna Jay were involved in a sloppy match with a notable botch while Lee Moriarty impressed once again.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

John Silver, Alex Reynolds and 10 vs. Fodder, JR Miller, and Brandon Scott on AEW Dark: Elevation

Fodder and John Silver got us underway by trading headlocks. Silver dropped him with a shoulder tackle as Dark Order took all three members down when they tried to interfere and posed in the middle of the ring.

The heels took control as they grounded Silver in the corner and took turns to hurt him. Silver fought back and tagged in 10, who delivered lariats to all three of his opponents. Silver, 10, and Reynolds combined to deliver multiple moves leading up to the finisher for the win.

Result: The Dark Order def. Fodder, JR Miller and Brandon Scott

Grade: C

Thunder Rosa vs. Dani Mo on AEW Dark: Elevation

Jade Cargill was at the commentary desk alongside Mark Sterling as her opponent on Wednesday night, Thunder Rosa, battled Dani Mo.

The women started with a lockup, but soon enough, Rosa gained control with a hard right. She followed it up by kneeing Dani in the face as she hung from the top rope.

Dani fell to the outside as Jade and Rosa continued to trade verbal barbs. La Mera Mera rolled Dani back inside the ring and continued to punish her with kicks. The former NWA Women's Champion finished the match with the Thunder Driver, thereby sending a clear message to Cargill.

Result: Thunder Rosa def. Dani Mo

Grade: C

Anthony Ogogo vs. Duncan Mitchell on AEW Dark: Elevation

Anthony Ogogo continued his return to AEW with a match against Duncan Mitchell. The Olympian floored Duncan with a shoulder tackle as the crowd booed him. Mitchell tried to fight back, but Ogogo caught him and slammed him on the mat.

Ogogo delivered a top rope cutter named Tower of London for the win.

Result: Anthony Ogogo def. Duncan Mitchell

Grade: C-

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry