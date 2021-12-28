×
Create
Notifications

AEW Dark: Elevation Results- Tribute to Jeff Hardy, Tay Conti involved in terrible botch, Thunder Rosa sends message to rival

Thunder Rosa in action; Tay Conti was involved in a sloppy match
Thunder Rosa in action; Tay Conti was involved in a sloppy match
Uday Maggon
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 28, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Listicle

Welcome to the results for AEW Dark: Elevation. This Monday's episode was the 43rd edition of AEW's YouTube show and featured eight matches.

Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa continued to build animosity towards their match in the TBS Championship Tournament semifinals on Wednesday. A former WWE star paid tribute to Jeff Hardy. Tay Conti and Anna Jay were involved in a sloppy match with a notable botch while Lee Moriarty impressed once again.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

John Silver, Alex Reynolds and 10 vs. Fodder, JR Miller, and Brandon Scott on AEW Dark: Elevation

Up first on #AEWDarkElevation, the #DarkOrder’s @SilverNumber1, @YTAlexReynolds & @Pres10Vance take on @LoKeys910, @__JRMiller and @ItsBrandonScott in their trios debut.Tune in now!▶️ youtu.be/WZZzJ_HN8_E https://t.co/DRufmzBn38

Fodder and John Silver got us underway by trading headlocks. Silver dropped him with a shoulder tackle as Dark Order took all three members down when they tried to interfere and posed in the middle of the ring.

The heels took control as they grounded Silver in the corner and took turns to hurt him. Silver fought back and tagged in 10, who delivered lariats to all three of his opponents. Silver, 10, and Reynolds combined to deliver multiple moves leading up to the finisher for the win.

Result: The Dark Order def. Fodder, JR Miller and Brandon Scott

Grade: C

Thunder Rosa vs. Dani Mo on AEW Dark: Elevation

A determined @thunderrosa22 makes her way to the ring for her match with @realdanimo! However @Jade_Cargill, on commentary, is surely keeping a close eye on her, ahead of their TBS Tournament Semifinal clash this Wed!Tune into #AEWDarkElevation NOW!▶️ youtu.be/WZZzJ_HN8_E https://t.co/YhM9Be61Tm

Jade Cargill was at the commentary desk alongside Mark Sterling as her opponent on Wednesday night, Thunder Rosa, battled Dani Mo.

The women started with a lockup, but soon enough, Rosa gained control with a hard right. She followed it up by kneeing Dani in the face as she hung from the top rope.

Dani fell to the outside as Jade and Rosa continued to trade verbal barbs. La Mera Mera rolled Dani back inside the ring and continued to punish her with kicks. The former NWA Women's Champion finished the match with the Thunder Driver, thereby sending a clear message to Cargill.

Result: Thunder Rosa def. Dani Mo

Grade: C

Anthony Ogogo vs. Duncan Mitchell on AEW Dark: Elevation

#TheGuvnor 🇬🇧 @AnthonyOgogo is back in singles action as he takes @TheEvolvedDM right now on #AEWDarkElevation !▶️ youtu.be/WZZzJ_HN8_E https://t.co/3zofS5GpvJ

Anthony Ogogo continued his return to AEW with a match against Duncan Mitchell. The Olympian floored Duncan with a shoulder tackle as the crowd booed him. Mitchell tried to fight back, but Ogogo caught him and slammed him on the mat.

Ogogo delivered a top rope cutter named Tower of London for the win.

Result: Anthony Ogogo def. Duncan Mitchell

Grade: C-

1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Kartik Arry
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी