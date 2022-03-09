AEW Dark Preview: Scorpio Sky in action ahead of his TNT title shot, Jay Lethal back in action, Ruby Soho teams up with WWE Hall of Famer's apprentice (08 March 2022) 

AEW Dark bursts onto the scene with an exciting match card off the back of Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view. All Elite Wrestling will have to work hard to build off the momentum of the blockbuster event.

Tonight's episode of Dark is set to remind fans of some impressive but underutilized talent. Scorpio Sky looks to gain steam ahead of his TNT Championship match on Wednesday. Jay Lethal flexes his muscles again and steps into the ring against a former ROH star.

Without any further ado, let's jump right into the card. Here are the matches for this week's AEW Dark.

AEW Dark - Opening four bouts:

Dark opens with four explosive matches.

Anna Jay of the Dark Order takes on Detroit native Marina Tucker. The Queen Slayer will have her hands full with the sheer strength of Tucker.

Andrade-Hardy Family Office members The Butcher and The Blade are back in action. The brutal tag team takes on Alan Angels and Colt Cabana of the Dark Order.

Jay Lethal looks to build momentum as he laces up his boots to face Serpentico of Chaos Project.

Lastly, Kris Statlander of Best Friends faces off against Kelsey Reagan. Statlander will likely be looking over her shoulder in case Leyla Hirsch returns to further humiliate the Alien.

AEW Dark - Following four matches:

The show continues as the Native Beast Nyla Rose faces Skye Blue. Blue is young but has wrestled extensively in AEW, and a win against Rose could help her secure a contract. Unfortunately, The Native Beast is not an easy foe and will likely take the win.

Private Party are back together and will step into the ring against Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson. Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy have seemingly regained Matt Hardy's trust as the legend will accompany them tonight. The stars might pick up a win due to Hardy's interference.

Kiera Hogan returns to Dark as the star steps into the ring with Red Velvet. Both stars have similar in-ring styles and the match could be equally scaled. The Wingmen then step up to Top Flight in an attempt to stop the brothers before they gain more momentum.

AEW Dark - Featured matches:

While AEW Dark has a stacked card, two matches have been featured separately.

Ruby Soho teams up with the Booker T-trained A.Q.A. against Diamante and Emi Sakura. A.Q.A. recently joined All Elite Wrestling and is looking to make her mark. Soho will be a solid teammate and the duo could easily pick up the win against Diamnte and Sakura.

The main event of the night is Scorpio Sky vs Sonny Kiss. Sky is looking to build momentum as he faces the AEW original tonight. Like Scorpio, Kiss has been with the promotion since its inception in 2019.

Scorpio Sky is on a massive winning streak and is unlikely to take a loss here. He'll need to maintain his dominance heading into his match with TNT Champion Sammy Guevara on Dynamite.

