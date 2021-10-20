AEW Dark Results: Legendary star pinned, Undefeated talent vows to become champion, Dark Order in big main event, and more (19th October, 2021)

AEW returned for a brief six-match Dark episode from Miami, Florida and the fans looked pumped up as Excalibur and Taz welcomed all the viewers to the show.

We went straight to the in-ring action as Jamie Hayter made her entrance for a singles match.

Jamie Hayter (w/ Rebel & Dr. Britt Baker) vs. Tiffany Nieves (AEW Debut) on AEW Dark

Britt Baker got a massive pop as fans chanted 'DMD' in unison. As noted by the commentators, Jamie Hayter hasn't competed since her loss to Ruby Soho on the September 8th Dynamite episode. Hayter began the match with a strong collar and elbow tie-up, and she used her power to push Nieves into the corner.

Tiffany fought back with a series of forearm strikes, but Hayter grabbed her hair and executed a backhand leg sweep. She cracked the AEW debutant's jaw before dropping her down with a vertical suplex.

Jamie kicked Nieves in the face before ending the match with a brutal short-arm clothesline.

Result: Jamie Hayter def. Tiffany Nieves on AEW Dark

Grade: C

Gunn Club vs. Diamond Sheik, Dean Alexander & Alex Chamberlain on AEW Dark

The commentary team put over Gunn Club's new heel demeanor as the trio made their way to the ring. Colten Gunn nonchalantly started the match with Dean Alexander while Austin screamed in the background.

Alexander got his leg swept off by Austin after a blind tag, and the brothers followed to make a few rapid-fire tags. Dean was isolated in the wrong corner as Austin kept up the pressure with a few elbows.

Alexander got to his feet and made a much-needed tag to Alex Chamberlain, who was making his in-ring return for AEW. Austin managed to ground Alex with a backdrop suplex. Big Daddy Gunn entered the fray, and he ate a kick from Chamberlain.

The veteran, however, turned Chamberlain inside-out with a beautiful tilt-a-whirl slam. The crowd loved that! Billy got a two-count as Diamond Sheik broke up the count.

Chamberlain tried to sneak in a roll-up, but he got decked with a clothesline from Billy Gunn. The former WWE star cleared the opposition corner and engaged in a bit of banter with the crowd.

Colten Gunn asked for the tag and delivered his Colt 45 finisher on Alex Chamberlain for the three-count.

Result: Gunn Club def. Diamond Sheik, Dean Alexander & Alex Chamberlain on AEW Dark

Grade: B

Colten Gunn's undefeated streak continues, and so does Billy Gunn and his stable's promising run as heels.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John