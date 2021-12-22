AEW Dark Results - Arn Anderson confronts female star, Match ends in big botch, Debutant gets destroyed (21st December 2021)

AEW offered a 13-match Dark episode this week that featured some of the most promising names in the company.

The latest Dark featured some big moments as always, including a few debuts. The in-ring action got underway with a tag team contest.

The Gunn Club vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson (w/ Arn Anderson) on AEW Dark

Brock Anderson got the early momentum against The Gunn Club as he showcased his move set and focused on his opponent's left arm.

The babyfaces' chemistry looked great until Austin Gunn regained control for his team. Anderson took some punishment before evading a clothesline in the corner for the hot tag.

Lee Johnson stunned Austin Gunn with a few elbow strikes but missed the Cross Rhodes. Colten hit a beautiful dropkick for a two-count, and Brock Anderson urged his partner to reach out for the tag,

The Gunn Club worked the match at their pace for the next few minutes before Johnson began his comeback. Johnson created the space and tagged Brock Anderson, who landed big clotheslines.

Anderson popped the crowd with a double DDT for a near fall. He continued with Austin Gunn but couldn't catch Colten Gunn's blindsided kidney shot. Austin rolled up Anderson to steal a victory over the faces.

Result: The Gunn Club def. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

Abadon vs. Charlette Renegade (w/ Robyn Renegade) on AEW Dark

Charlette Renegage taunted Abadon to start the match, and she regretted her decision as AEW's Dead Girl responded with a tiaras takedown.

Abadon hit a running senton and finished the match with the leg-hook DDT.

Result: Abadon def. Charlette Renegade on AEW Dark

Grade: D

Eddie Kingston vs. Colin Delaney on AEW Dark

The Mad King was incredibly loved at Universal Studios as the audience popped during his entrance.

Kingston started slow and eventually executed a side headlock takedown. Colin Delaney was no pushover as he went chop-for-chop with Eddie Kingston.

A loud "Eddie" chant broke out as Kingston took shots from his opponent. Delaney almost pulled off an upset with a springboard stunner as the fans backed Kingston.

Eddie reversed a hammer throw and executed a Saito suplex. Kingston missed a spinning back fist but didn't fail with a classic DDT, which won him the match.

Result: Eddie Kingston def. Colin Delaney on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale on AEW Dark

Penelope Ford tried to end the match quickly, but Willow did well to weather the storm early on.

The Superbad Girl went on to hit most of her moves, including a handspring elbow and a pump kick in the corner.

Nightingale got some offense in with two short-arm clotheslines. She then bodied Penelope with a shoulder tackle, and fans were on their feet after the move!

Willow, however, landed hard after a missed moonsault press from the top rope, which gave Penelope Ford the momentum going into the final few seconds of the match.

Penelope hit a basement dropkick, followed by the Muta Lock for the win.

Result: Penelope Ford def. Willow Nightingale on AEW Dark

Grade: B

Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela exchanged words in a backstage segment before their No Rules match.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das