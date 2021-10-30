AEW star Abadon has one of the most creepy and unique gimmicks on the AEW roster. The Living Dead Girl portrays a unique supernatural zombie character and thanks to her character she has struck chords with AEW fans since her debut.

Abadon has to put a lot of makeup on her face to get into character. However, fans are very much curious to know what the AEW star looks like when she is not in character. So, what does Abadon look like without makeup?

Well, Abadon is someone who rarely breaks her character as she loves to maintain her kayfabe image. But she is one of those stars who can be unrecogonizable out of character. If you are someone who follows her Instagram account then you may know the reason, because Abadon looks amazing without her character makeup.

Here are some of Abadon's pictures without her character makeup:

AEW's decision to sign Abadon was well received by the wrestling world.

Even before her debut, the AEW star had a lot of fuss around her thanks to social media where fans shared her early wrestling career. Many influential figures in the company have highly rated her and AEW star and EVP of the company Kenny Omega is one of them.

Kenny, who recently spoke with Comicbook, gave his honest opinion about the signing of Abadon. Omega described Abadon as someone who is like a diamond in the rough that requires nurturing.

"When I see a character like Abadon, for someone again who love and talking horror movies, and I see someone who’s committed themselves 100% to a character that appeals to people that are interesting, aside from wrestling. I know that that’s like a real diamond in the rough and something that I want to see develop something that I want to nurture." said Kenny Omega

How has Abadon done so far in AEW?

AEW signed Abadon back in March 2020 and the company views her as an important asset for the future. She had a great run in the AEW Dark show for months but a serious injury she suffered while having a bout with Tay Conti sidelined her for months. Abadon returned to AEW on November 20th of 2020 and started a gruesome rivalry with Hikaru Shida who was AEW women's champion back then which she lost in the end.

The Living Dead Girl fought AEW Women's champion Britt Baker in the latest edition of AEW Rampage. The bout, which was a no DQ match, impressed fans very much as both stars showcased their skills. In the end, Abadon lost the match as Baker rolled her up to pin for the win.

What do you think of Abadon's future in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

