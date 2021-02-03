AEW Dark Results: Former WWE Superstar wins for the first time, Big main event, and more - 2nd February 2021

This week's episode of AEW Dark featured thirteen matches, and the show kicked off with a six-man tag team match.

#1. TNT & M'Badu vs. The Natural Nightmares & Nick Comoroto on AEW Dark

Nick Comoroto continued his impressive run by kicking the match off with Terrell Hughes. Comoroto had a big showdown with M'Badu in the match's early goings before Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall got a piece of the action.

TNT and M'Badu enjoyed some control as Dustin Rhodes found himself on the wrong end of the offense. However, it was former WWE NXT Superstar Comoroto's night as he hit the Military Press/Powerslam combo for the win, his first in AEW.

Result: The Natural Nightmares & Nick Comoroto def. TNT & M'Badu on AEW Dark

Grade: B

#2. KC Navarro vs. Rey Fenix on AEW Dark

Navarro enjoyed some excellent early momentum as he got a few pinfall attempts and hit the Stun Dog Millionaire for a 1-count.

Navarro had a decent showing as he got a near fall with a Sliced Bread. Fenix took Navarro off the top rope with an area code before going up top with the Frog Splash for the win.

Result: Rey Fenix def. KC Navarro on AEW Dark

Grade: B

#3. Tesha Price vs. Tay Conti on AEW Dark

Tay Conti looked to continue her AEW Dark streak against Tesha Price, and that's exactly what the former WWE NXT Superstar did.

The finishing sequence saw Conti position Price in the corner with Judo throws. Tay then hit a running knee followed by an elbow strike and pump kick before ending the match with the Tay KO.

Result: Tay Conti def. Tesha Price on AEW Dark

Grade: C