AEW Dark Results: Matt Hardy slapped by WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T's student picks up big win

Welcome to the results for the 133rd episode of AEW Dark. This week's episode featured ten matches as several top stars were in action.

The show opened with a match featuring Dark Order's Anna Jay and the likes of Jay Lethal and Ruby Soho picking up big wins. Matt Hardy was slapped by a WWE Hall of Famer in the main event. A former Ring of Honor star paid tribute to Ric Flair.

Without any delay, let's jump right into the results.

Anna Jay vs Marina Tucker on AEW Dark

Anna Jay started off strong with an arm drag and followed it up with a heel kick. Marina Tucker got some offense in as she hit a scoop slam and a running splash for a one count. The Dark Order member regained her momentum as she hit some forearm shots in the corner and locked in the Queenslayer for the win.

Result: Anna Jay def. Marina Tucker

Grade: D

Scorpio Sky vs Sonny Kiss on AEW Dark

Scorpio Sky got Sonny Kiss in a wrist lock but the latter fought back. Sky got Kiss in a headlock and hit a shoulder tackle. Kiss responded with a hurricanrana and hit a single leg dropkick.

Kiss then hit a flipping neckbreaker for a two count. Sky fought back and stomped on Kiss's back and continued to dominate. Kiss stopped his momentum with a drop kick and upper cut and got a nearfall with a springboard crossbody. Sky hit a pump kick and a TKO for the win.

Result: Scorpio Sky def. Sonny Kiss

Grade: C+

Red Velvet vs Kiera Hogan on AEW Dark

Kiera Hogan caught Red Velvet in a scissor lock. Red Velvet countered but Hogan hit a drop kick and a lariat in the corner. A hip attack and sliding drop kick got her a two count. Velvet kicked Hogan in the midsection and hit the Final Slice for the win.

Result: Red Velvet def. Kiera Hogan

Grade: D

Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth vs Top Flight on AEW Dark

Darius Martin and Peter Avalon started the match with a collar and elbow tieup. Darius got an early nearfall with a roll-up. Dante Martin tagged in as Top Flight combined to isolate Avalon.

A cheap shot from Ryan Nemeth allowed the heels to take control as they cut the ring in half with Dante. Darius got the hot tag and took both his opponents down. He hit a German suplex on Ryan for a nearfall. Top Flight combined again for tandem offense as Dante Martin finished the match with a moonsault.

Result: Top Flight def. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth

Grade: C+

Kelsey Raegan vs Kris Statlander on AEW Dark

Kris Statlander dropped Kelsey Raegan with a side slam and continued to overpower her opponent. She hit a gorilla press slam but Kelsey fought back with a thrust kick. Statlander caught her midair and hit the Big Bang Theory for the win.

Result: Kris Statlander def. Kelsey Raegan

Grade: C

Ruby Soho and AQA vs Diamante and Emi Sakura on AEW Dark

AQA and Diamante started by trading headlocks and strikes. AQA hit a dropkick and tagged in Ruby Soho. The babyfaces combined to inflict damage as Emi Sakura tagged in.

Sakura overpowered her opponents and tagged in Diamante who dominated AQA. The heels maintained control in their corner. The Runaway got the hot tag and clubbed Sakura with forearm strikes.

Diamante interfered, allowing Sakura to hit a huge lariat. Soho got rid of Diamante and AQA finished the match with a shooting star press.

Result: AQA and Ruby Soho def. Emi Sakura and Diamante

Grade: C+

Alan Angels and Colt Cabana vs The Butcher and The Blade on AEW Dark

Colt Cabana and The Blade started the match as the latter clobbered the former in the corner. Cabana tagged in Alan Angels as The Butcher tagged in as well. Angels hit an enziguiri and a hurricanrana.

Butcher tossed Angels into the steps as the heels took control inside the ring. Colt Cabana got the hot tag but couldn't take the Butcher off his feet despite multiple strikes and lariats. Cabana hit a moonsault for a two count as Angels tagged in. Jose The Assistant interfered, allowing the AFHO members to pick up the win.

Result: The Butcher and The Blade def. Colt Cabana and Alan Angels

Grade: C+

Nyla Rose vs Skye Blue on AEW Dark

Nyla Rose went for an early Beast Bomb but Skye Blue countered with a headscissor. Blue went to the top rope but Vickie Guerrero interfered, allowing the Native Beast to launch Blue into the ringside barricade. Skye Blue got some offense in and got a nearfall but a Beast Bomb ended the match.

Result: Nyla Rose def. Skye Blue

Grade: C+

Jay Lethal vs Serpentico on AEW Dark

Jay Lethal did a Ric Flair impression as Serpentico got a one count with an early roll-up. Lethal caught Serpentico mid-air as he went for a suicide dive before delivering a suicide dive of his own.

Lethal and Serpentico traded offense but it was Black Machismo who maintained most of the control, including a beautiful top rope elbow drop. A Lethal Injection out of nowhere earned Jay Lethal the win.

Result: Jay Lethal def. Serpentico

Grade: B+

Private Party vs Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson on AEW Dark

Isiah Kassidy and Lee Johnson locked up to get the AEW Dark main event underway. Both men showed their athleticism as the heels got the early advantage. Brock Anderson tagged in and he combined with Big Shotty to take control.

Matt Hardy tripped Johnson and Marq Quen took full advantage. More tandem offense allowed Kassidy to get a nearfall on Lee as the heels cut the ring in half.

Brock Anderson got the hot tag and exploded on his opponents. Arn Anderson delivered a forearm strike to Matt Hardy at ringside but Isiah rolled up Brock to get the win.

Result: Private Party def. Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson

Grade: B+

