AEW Dark Results: Former tag team champions make first appearance in nearly two years, ex-WWE Champion's stablemates pick up win

Welcome to the results for AEW Dark's episode number 134. A number of top stars were in action as we witnessed 13 matches this week.

A former WWE Champion's stablemates earned an easy victory, while a number of other ex-WWE stars were in action. The main event featured a TNA legend going up against an Indian star. Former tag team champions the Young Bucks appeared on Dark for the first time in nearly two years.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

Dark Order vs Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler on AEW Dark

Nick Jackson and Alan Angels got us underway on AEW Dark as the crowd chanted Young Bucks. Angels got the early momentum as he combined with Evil Uno. Brandon Cutler tagged in but Dark Order overpowered him. The Young Bucks backed off at ringside, forcing Cutler to take all the punishment.

Nick and Matt Jackson traded tags and took out all three of their opponents. The Bucks superkicked Cutler by mistake, allowing Colt Cabana to get the tag and pummel the Elite. The Bucks delivered the BTE Trigger to Angels for the win.

Result: The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler def. Dark Order

Grade: B+

Ruby Soho vs Ashley D'Amboise on AEW Dark

Both women locked up as Ruby Soho worked on her opponent's arm. The Runaway locked in a headlock but Ashley D'Amboise countered with a roll-up. Soho hit a thrust kick and No Future for the win.

Result: Ruby Soho def. Ashley D'Amboise

Grade: D

Josh Woods vs AC Adams on AEW Dark

Josh Woods started off strong as he backed AC Adams in the corner. He caught Adams mid-air and delivered a belly-to-back suplex for the win.

Result: Josh Woods def. AC Adams

Grade: C

Ricky Starks vs Darian Bengston on AEW Dark

Ricky Starks worked on Darian Bengston's arm and pulled his opponent's hair to start the match. Starks maintained his momentum by stomping on Bengston in the corner. The FTW Champion hit the Roshambaux for the win.

Result: Ricky Starks def. Darian Bengston

Grade: C+

Diamante vs Session Moth Martina on AEW Dark

Diamante took down Session Moth Martina with a lariat and clubbed her with forearms in the corner. A Russian leg sweep earned Diamante a two-count. Martina got some offense in but Diamante finished the match with a Code Red.

Result: Diamante def. Session Moth Martina

Grade: D

Dark Order vs Chaos Project on AEW Dark

John Silver and Serpentico started the match as the former hit a few shoulder tackles. Silver ragdolled him but a cheap shot from Luther allowed the heels to take control.

Alex Reynolds got the hot tag and laid out both members of Chaos Project. Luther broke up a pin attempt and Silver attacked him. Dark Order combined to deliver the Dark Destroyer on Serpentico for the win.

Result: Dark Order def. Chaos Project

Grade: C

Leyla Hirsch vs Marina Tucker on AEW Dark

Leyla Hirsch delivered a number of elbow strikes in the corner and dropped Marina Tucker with a suplex. Tucker got some offense in as she delivered a couple of lariats but the Russian star got the win with an armbar.

Result: Leyla Hirsch def. Marina Tucker

Grade: C

Ariya Daivari and Invictus Khash vs Top Flight on AEW Dark

Dante Martin and Ariya Daivari started the match as the former WWE star took early control. Darius Martin tagged in and delivered a shotgun dropkick. Invictus Khash tagged in and caught Darius in a headlock. Dante delivered a huge crossbody on both his opponents.

The heels took control shortly after, isolating Darius Martin. Dante Martin got the hot tag and eventually Top Flight combined to deliver a German suplex for the win.

Result: Top Flight def. Ariya Daivari and Invictus Khash

Grade: B-

10 vs Aaron Solo on AEW Dark

Aaron Solo tried to whip 10 but the Dark Order member was too strong. He cornered Solo and hit him ten times in the head before delivering a delayed vertical suplex. QT Marshall's distraction allowed Solo to take control. 10 fought back with a spinebuster and locked in the Full Nelson for the win.

Result: 10 def. Aaron Solo

Grade: B-

Shalonce Royal vs Emi Sakura on AEW Dark

Emi Sakura no sold Shalonce Royal's offense and chopped her. She continued to deliver chops as Royal asked for more. Royal got a two count with a flatliner before the Japanese star hit a neckbreaker. She got the win with a twisted Vader Bomb.

Result: Emi Sakura def. Shalonce Royal

Grade: F

Lance Archer vs Sage Scott on AEW Dark

Lance Archer dragged his opponent out to the ring and took him down with a shoulder tackle. The Murderhawk Monster softened up his opponent before delivering the Blackout for the win.

Result: Lance Archer def. Sage Scott

Grade: C

2point0 and Daniel Garcia vs Luke Sampson, Mike Reed and Shayne Stetson on Dark

2point0 combined to take control early, before tagging in Daniel Garcia who took out his opponents at ringside. Garcia continued the domination despite Luka Sampson tagging in. Garcia locked Sampson in a leghold for the win.

Result: 2point0 and Daniel Garcia def. Luke Sampson, Mike Reed and Shayne Stetson

Grade: C+

Frankie Kazarian vs Jora Johl on AEW Dark

Frankie Kazarian locked Jora Johl in a headlock but the latter backed Kazarian into the corner. Both men traded headlocks and Kazarian chopped Johl multiple times.

The former TNA star delivered a dropkick but Johl responded with a powerslam. The AHFO member hit a vertical suplex and followed it up with a dropkick. Kazarian fought back with a flying forearm and locked the Crossface Chickenwing for the win.

Result: Frankie Kazarian def. Jora Johl

Grade: B-

