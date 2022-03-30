AEW Dark Results, Grades and Highlights: Former champion pushed to the limit, star appears in AEW and WWE in the same week (March 29, 2022)

Welcome to the results for the 136th episode of AEW Dark.

This week's show featured eight matches in total. Former WWE star Tay Conti was in action. Leila Grey appeared on both AEW and WWE shows this week in a rare occurrence, and Nyla Rose was pushed to her limit in the main event.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

The Factory vs. Adam Priest, Invictus Khash, and Gus De La Vegas on AEW Dark

Aaron Solo took down Adam Priest with a shoulder tackle before both men traded dropkicks. Nick Comoroto tagged in and overpowered his opponents.

The Factory continued to dominate before Invictus Khash got the hot tag and got in a ton of offense. QT Marshall hit a cutter on all three of his opponents before the Factory picked up the win.

Result: The Factory def. Adam Priest, Invictus Khash, and Gus De La Vegas

Grade: C+

Emi Sakura vs Leila Grey on AEW Dark

Emi Sakura backed Leila Grey into the corner and tossed her in the middle of the ring. Grey tried to fight back with elbow strikes, but Sakura responded with chops.

The Japanese star received a Russian leg sweep and a pump kick. Sakura fought back, hit a Vader Bomb, and picked up the win.

Result: Emi Sakura def. Leila Grey

Grade: C

Diamante vs. Kelsey Heather on AEW Dark

Diamante had her opponent reeling with brutal strikes and lariats. She hit a Northern Lights suplex for a near fall before tossing Heather out of the ring.

Back inside the ring, she tapped Heather out with a body scissor submission hold.

Result: Diamante def. Kelsey Heather

Grade: C-

Evil Uno, Alan Angels and Stu Grayson vs. Jay Sky, Richard King, and Alexander Zane on AEW Dark

Stu Grayson started strong with lariats as Evil Uno tagged in and hit a senton. The Dark Order continued to dominate as Alan Angels joined the fray.

He hit a Sliced Bread as the Dark Order combined to deliver their finishers for the win.

Result: Dark Order def. Jay Sky, Richard King, and Alexander Zane

Grade: C+

Frankie Kazarian vs KAUN on AEW Dark

Frankie Kazarian and KAUN were involved in a long lockup as the latter hit a huge shoulder tackle. The former SCU member hit a headlock takedown, but his opponent hit an explosive back elbow.

Kazarian fought back with a flying elbow and followed it up with a lariat. He locked the Crossface Chickenwing for the win.

Result: Frankie Kazarian def. KAUN

Grade: B

Tay Conti vs. Shalonce Royal on AEW Dark

Tay Conti missed a lariat, and Shalonce Royal rained down with kicks. The former WWE star locked in a submission hold, but her opponent broke out.

She kicked Tay in the mid-section and hit a running lariat in the corner. The Brazilian star regained momentum and hit a Gotch piledriver for the win.

Result: Tay Conti def. Shalonce Royal

Grade: C

John Silver, Alex Reynolds and 10 vs. Foxx Vinyer, Brandon Bullock, and Jameson Ryan on AEW Dark

Alex Reynolds got an early roll-up before hitting a top rope dropkick. The Dark Order members traded tags and cut the ring in half before chaos ensued with all six wrestlers in the ring.

The heels took control and isolated 10 in their corner. John Silver tagged in and hit a flying uppercut. All three members of the Dark Order combined to hit the Pendulum Bomb for the win.

Result: Dark Order def. Foxx Vinyer, Brandon Bullock, and Jameson Ryan

Grade: B-

Nyla Rose vs. Kiera Hogan on AEW Dark

Kiera Hogan clubbed Nyla Rosa early on, forcing the former women's champion to roll on the outside. She caught Hogan in midair and tossed her into the barricade.

Rose missed a diving elbow, allowing Hogan to hit a clothesline and a sliding dropkick. She got a nearfall with a leg drop. The Native Beast regained control with a chokeslam and finished the match with a Beast Bomb.

Result: Nyla Rose def. Kiera Hogan

Grade: B

