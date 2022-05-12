AEW Dark Results: Jay Lethal steals yet another victory, former IMPACT Wrestling star picks up his first win, and more than 3 stars make their debuts (11 May 2022)

AEW Dark looked to warm fans up going into AEW Dynamite with an impressive match card for its 142nd episode.

The show also featured a handful of AEW Dark debuts, with young stars trying to leave an impression on fans. The relationship between NJPW and AEW continues to build as more stars affiliated with the Japanese promotion made appearances.

Continue reading as we reveal the outcomes of the 11 matches that were featured on AEW Dark last night.

AEW Dark Show Opener: Jay Lethal w/Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh vs. Jake Something

Lethal began the bout by aggressively attacking Jay Something. However, quickly after the beatdown, Something put his brutal strength and agility on display with some heavy hits and a suicide dive.

The veteran Lethal made an impressive corner reversal to Something's corner spear. The two stars then spent much of the match going back and forth by trading blows and pulling off leapfrogs to avoid each other.

Once Something had Jay Lethal set up for a Superplex, he reversed the move to deliver his Diving Elbow Drop. After a second Diving Elbow Drop, the star delivered his Lethal Injection and pinned Jay Something in the middle of the ring.

Lethal's companions then took turns attacking the loser with vicious stomps and a brutal Choke Slam by Satnam Singh. Jay Lethal's intentions were clear as the star sent a message to Samoa Joe.

Winner: Jay Lethal

Grade: C+, Jay Lethal continues to be impressive on AEW Dark despite his televised losses.

Jake Manning vs. Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order

The two stars began the match with old-school lockups. Manning quickly withdrew, only to use his "scout book" to distract Renolds with a cheap shot. Unfortunately for The Man Scout, Reynolds quickly reversed and turned the tide of the match.

After an attempt at a diving attack by Reynolds, Jake Manning shockingly pushed the star off the top rope. With nothing but the edge of the ring and the floor to break his fall, Reynolds seemed defeated. Manning even turned the Dark Order star's reversal around and delivered a nasty Float-Over Russian Leg-Sweeper.

Luckily for Reynolds, he anticipated Manning's moves and turned the tables yet again. After a failed cheap shot by The Man Scout, Alex Reynolds laid the star out with a single elbow strike.

Winner: Alex Reynolds

Grade: C, Reynolds and Manning put on a textbook wrestling match with some entertaining spots, however it felt clunky at certain points but was overall good.

Backstage Promo: Jora Johl gave a fiery promo where he outlined his issues with Matt Hardy not delivering on any of his promises. The star pointed out that he hopes Andrade doesn't make the same mistakes.

Tag-Team Action: Gunn Club w/Billy Gunn vs. Fly Def (Zach Zilla and Warren J)

The AEW Dark bout began with the Gunn Club looking strong and dominant. After the Warren's attempt at turning the tide, Billy Gunn got involved, allowing his sons to take charge again.

Warren J managed to make an impressive flying tag, allowing the fresh Zach Zilla to come in and utilize his strength. The team quickly tagged Warren J back in, leading to a final shift in momentum.

After a failed pin attempt from Warren, the Gunn Club made quick work of Zilla, leading to a tag team finisher on the star.

Winner: The Gunn Club

Grade: B-, the match was very one-sided but the Gunn Club came off looking incredibly strong without burying Fly Def in the process. Short and sweet.

The Chaos Project's Serpentico w/ Dr. Luthor vs. Capt. Shawn Dean

Shawn Dean started the match off strong by flipping Serpentico around. After a devastating 10-Count-Punch in the corner, Dean lifted Serpentico for a brutal backdrop.

Dr Luthor involved himself before Dean could deliver his next move by pulling the star against the turnbuckle pole, damaging his groin. After Serpentico distracted the referee, Luthor continued his vicious attack on The Captain. Dean managed to get back up, initiating a brief back-and-forth between the two.

Serpentico failed to hit a diving attack, turning the tide of the match yet again. Serpentico then tried to hit Dean with a Luthor-Bomb, which ended up taking Luthor out of the equation. Shawn Dean ended the match with a devastating Fisherman Suplex.

Winner: Capt. Shawn Dean

Grade: C+, Shawn Dean held his own in what ended up being a handicap match. A slight botch during a pin attempt soured the end result. Overall, a good display of The Captain's abilities.

Tag-Team Action: Brick City Boyz vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson

Lee Johnson began the match strongly against Julio Cruz. After some back and forth, Cruz tagged in his partner, Victor Chase, while Johnson brought Anderson in. The much larger Chase ended up dominating Anderson.

After a hot tag, Johnson made his way back into the match as he used his athleticism to gain the upper hand. Shotty managed to deliver a Falcon Arrow to the larger star, while Anderson delivered a devastating Spinebuster to Cruz after he interfered.

Johnson proceeded to tag Anderson in, who ended the match with a shocking gourdbuster to Victor Chase.

Winner: Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson

Grade: C, essentially a squash match, the far smaller team made quick work of their much larger opponents while still being entertaining.

Abadon vs. Vicky Dreamboat

Vicky Dreamboat made her AEW Dark debut against the resident monster of AEW. After a strong showing initially, Abadon raged at her opponent.

Dreamboat ended up taking a massive running knee attack in the corner, followed by a running senton in the middle of the ring.

Abadon ended the match with her signature Black Dhalia finisher, ending the contest before it could even begin.

Winner: Abadon

Grade: C, Abadon squashes yet another upcoming star, displaying her strength. Fans of the star will enjoy the bout, but there's little to see other than a brief encounter.

Trip Jordy vs. Jora Johl w/Angelico of the Andrade Family Office

Yet another star makes his AEW Dark debut as Trip Jordy faces off against the disgruntled Jora Johl. Trip initially began the bout looking for a lock-up, but the stronger Johl overpowered the enthusiastic star.

Jora delivered a massive jumping knee attack and continued flipping the star over with belly-to-belly backflips. After a massive cutter, Jora followed by reversing Trip's diving cross-body into a devastating Samoan Driver.

Jora ended the match with his signature Bicycle Kick, ending Jordy's AEW Dark dreams.

Winner: Jora Johl

Grade: C, Johl ended up squashing the debuting star, hopefully getting the attention of Andrade El Idolo.

Skye Blue vs. Kiera Hogan w/Red Velvet

The young Skye Blue quickly took the momentum, leading Hogan to run out of the ring. Red Velvet ended up distracting Blue, allowing Hogan to turn the tide of the match. The resilient Skye seemed to kick out of every offensive move Kiera delivered, nearly reversing the star's Lungblower.

Skye Blue then ended up gaining momentum, delivering a flurry of kicks to Hogan. The star nearly put Kiera down with a shocking enziguri. After Hogan reversed Blue's diving attack with a thrust kick, the match was nearly in her hands. Red Velvet ended up interfering yet again, costing Blue the match.

Winner: Kiera Hogan.

Grade: C-, while Hogan put up a textbook heel match, the clunkiness of the bout was too noticeable. Hopefully Jade Cargill will elevate the AEW Dark star, leading to more appearances.

Tag-Team Action: Kevin Knight and The DKC vs. Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo of The Factory

Kevin Knight and The DKC made their AEW Dark debuts, representing NJPW's LA Dojo.

Aaron Solo began the bout, seeming struggling against DKC's offense. After tagging Kevin Knight into the match, the young star turned the tide. Comoroto then jumped in, making quick work of Knight with a devastating shoulder block.

QT Marshall eventually got involved, helping The Factory manhandle Knight. Comoroto would then toss the star out of the ring before running straight into the turnbuckle pole while trying to spear Knight.

DKC would then make his way into the bout, hitting Aaron Solo with a flurry of karate chops. QT's final interference cost the match for the LA Dojo stars, leading to Solo pinning the two stars.

The Factory ended the bout by beating down their opponents and humiliating the stars before the rest of NJPW's LA Dojo came to their aid.

Winner: The Factory

Grade: B, the NJPW stars held their own in an impressive bout that could have easily been on AEW Rampage. The duo had an impressive AEW Dark debut, and despite losing ended up looking strong.

Rohit Raju vs. Adam Priest

Both stars entered the bout without a single victory in AEW Dark, but the stars seemed evenly matched. Rohit Raju's experience quickly handed him the upper hand, while the star took every moment to make light of his opponent.

Priest reversed with an impressive Snap Suplex before Rohit turned the tide back in his favor yet again. The former IMPACT star pushed Priest to his limit in an impressive technical display. After hitting Priest with a scary front suplex onto the ropes, Raju ended the match with a diving stomp.

Winner: Rohit Raju

Grade: B+, Raju displayed his wealth of experience over Priest during the bout, leading to a slew of impressive spots. A well-deserved win in the build up to the AEW Dark Main Event.

AEW Dark Main Event: Dark Order's Evil Uno and Pres10 Vance w/Negative One vs. Tiger Ruas and Cezar Bononi

Tiger Ruas began the match strongly against Evil Uno, who was pushed back by the star's impressive capoeira kicks. The two smaller stars tagged in their bigger teammates as Bononi and Pres10 shared a slew of devastating blows.

Uno and Ruas then ended up facing off again, as the Dark Order member was able to hold his own against the Brazilian star after Pres10 warmed him up. The Dark Order members would then attempt some tag-team moves before being interrupted by Cezar.

The Brazillian stars then proceeded to go back and forth with their assault on Evil Uno. Ruas then showed off martial arts skills before Uno could bring in Pres10 one more time.

Ater Ruas and Benoni nearly ended up taking the match, the Dark Order finished off the duo. After Ruas got distracted, Pres10 Vance submitted him with a devastating Full-Nelson Hold.

Winner: The Dark Order

Grade: B, while Ruas was visibly more inexperienced, the pairing of him with Cezar Bononi could result in some entertaining bouts in the future.

Watch the full episode of AEW Dark below:

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell