40-year-old former WWE Superstar wants to sign with Tony Khan's AEW

Over the years, AEW and Tony Khan have attracted quite a number of competitors looking for a new home. One such wrestler is Tiger Ruas, a former WWE star who made a few brief appearances on All Elite Wrestling Dark last year.

During an interview with the All Real Wrestling podcast, Ruas opened up about his goal in professional wrestling.

"I believe that I deserve to be part of the top-level athletes in pro wrestling because I am one of the best too so AEW’s the place. I came there, I did my match with Cezar [Bononi], it was amazing."

Ruas also praised All Elite Wrestling star PAC, calling him a fantastic fighter.

"I always was a big fan of him [PAC]. Amazing athlete, amazing fighter and I had a match with him. It’s simple and I’m wishing now to be signed with AEW. It’s like that’s my main goal now." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Definitely I’m looking forward to the next one!! This is just the beginning and I’ll come back stronger!!!

#aew #AEWDark #AEWDynamite Thank you Mr. @TonyKhan for the fight!!Definitely I’m looking forward to the next one!! This is just the beginning and I’ll come back stronger!!! #aew rampage Thank you Mr. @TonyKhan for the fight!!Definitely I’m looking forward to the next one!! This is just the beginning and I’ll come back stronger!!!#aew #AEWDark #AEWDynamite #aewrampage

Tiger Ruas is a talented wrestler even at 40 years old and has been in the business for more than five years. He definitely has a unique look and could do well in All Elite Wrestling. Fans will have to wait and see if Ruas gets signed sometime this year.

AEW has already added two new wrestlers to its roster in 2022, and more could follow

All Elite Wrestling has signed both Jake Atlas and Brody King within the first two weeks of 2022.

Jake Atlas became All Elite on January 4th after reportedly retiring from professional wrestling. Atlas faced Adam Cole in his Rampage debut match. Despite performing well, he was, unfortunately, injured. Luckily for Atlas, he's since confirmed that he'll be back soon:

𝗝𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗦 @JakeAtlasReal #AEWRampage I’m so freaking proud of that match. Thank you @AdamColePro for pushing me to give you ME. My knee will be just fine. Thank you guys for your concern. I won’t be gone long! I’m so freaking proud of that match. Thank you @AdamColePro for pushing me to give you ME. My knee will be just fine. Thank you guys for your concern. I won’t be gone long! ✨ #AEWRampage

Brody King debuted on the most recent episode of Dynamite and is a member of the House of Black. King came to the defense of Malakai Black and will likely act as muscle for the latter moving forward.

With the first month of 2022 barely halfway through, All Elite Wrestling could plan to go big this year and showcase some astonishing debuts. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what Tony Khan comes up with next.

