AEW Dark Results - Released WWE star debuts to face Eddie Kingston, Big upset, Controversial end to main event, and more (5th October 2021)

The latest episode of AEW Dark emanated from Universal Studios in Florida, and the show kicked off with a massive 8-man tag team contest.

The match card featured 13 bouts featuring some of the biggest names in the company and a few familiar debutants.

FTR, Shawn Spears & Wardlow vs. Austin Green, Dean Alexander, Baron Black & Aaron Frye on AEW Dark

Cash Wheeler got the in-ring proceedings underway with an ankle pick attempt on Baron Black. Wheeler enjoyed the advantage in the early grappling exchanges as he worked on Black's arm.

Black was technically sound and managed to reverse a shoulder lock. Dean Alexander got the tag and was sent into the opposing corner following a series of strikes from Wheeler.

Shawn Spears came in and got taken off his feet with a dropkick. Frye was up next, and he was unfortunately on the receiving end of some punishment as Dax Harwood connected with several nasty chops across the chest.

The pace of the match changed as Aaron Frye hit two dropkicks. Dax recuperated and tagged Wardlow into the contest. Frye retreated and tagged Austin Green in.

Green and Wardlow stood toe-to-toe as the commentators hyped up the behemothic clash. Green was taller than Wardlow, but the Pinnacle member outmatched him in terms of strength.

Both men engaged in a battle of shoulder blocks. Wardlow showed unreal power to pick Green up and slam him into the mat.

Black tried to sneak in a pinfall while Wardlow was celebrating his accomplishment. Baron was swatted into the mat as Harwood re-entered the and continued the onslaught.

Shawn Spears wasted a little time, and Black used it to hit a backstabber. Aaron Frye got the hot tag, and he started strong with a couple of dropkicks on Spears. Frye got a two-count with a springboard elbow drop.

Wheeler countered Frye's leapfrog by delivering a power slam. The heels hit a combination move on Frye and cleared the corner. Spears hit the C4 and got the three-count for his team.

Result: FTR, Shawn Spears & Wardlow def. Austin Green, Dean Alexander, Baron Black & Aaron Frye on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

Abadon vs. Valentina Rossi on AEW Dark

Abadon sported a new hairstyle as she made her entrance in her eerie style.

She kicked Rossi in the guts to begin the match, but Valentina fired back with a few punches.

Abadon got back with some heavy-handed forearms and a back elbow before the action moved to the ringside area. Rossi ate a facebuster but still managed to get some offense in when the action resumed inside the ring.

Abadon, though, hit the ropes and executed a swinging neckbreaker. AEW's Dead Girl finished the AEW Dark match with her leg-hook DDT.

Result: Abadon def. Valentina Rossi on AEW Dark

Grade: C

The Acclaimed vs. Michael Martinez & Vary Morales on AEW Dark

Max Caster dropped a verse filled with excellent references during The Acclaimed's entrance, and the fans loved it.

Vary Morales was pushed into the corner by Anthony Bowens at the start of the match. Vary used his quickness to outsmart Bowens, but the Acclaimed member blasted his opponent with a hard punch.

Caster came in and delivered a double Russian leg sweep before Bowens landed a running kick. Max kept Morales isolated in the corner.

Caster, however, missed a kick after losing his footing on the turnbuckle. Morales came off the top with a missile dropkick before tagging Martinez.

The big man took Bowens out with a big boot, followed by a Samoan Drop on Caster. Bowens came right back with a superkick. Caster laid Martinez out with a backdrop.

Bowens took Vary out of the picture with a twisting DDT. Anthony then set Martinez up for Caster's Mic Drop finisher from the top rope on AEW Dark.

Result: The Acclaimed def. Michael Martinez & Vary Morales on AEW Dark

Grade: B-

