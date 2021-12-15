AEW Dark Results - Ronda Rousey's close friend debuts, Major upsets, Popular star pinned in the main event (14th December 2021) 

Excalibur and Taz kicked off the latest AEW Dark episode from Universal Studios, and the show featured a handful of upsets.

Ronda Rousey's good friend and one of the four MMA Horsewomen, Marina Shafir, began the in-ring proceedings on tonight's card with Kris Statlander.

Kris Statlander (w/ Orange Cassidy) vs. Marina Shafir (AEW Debut) on AEW Dark

The former WWE star started with a strong lock-up, but Statlander used her power to take control of the match.

Shafir was good on the mat, but Statlander's reversals were on point. Marina utilized her Judoka background to keep Statlander down for a few minutes.

Both women exchanged body shots as Statlander fought her way back into the match. Shafir got a near fall with a pump-handle driver, but Statlander eventually hoisted her opponent for the Big Bang Driver.

Shafir reversed the finisher and almost got the win with the ankle lock. Statlander broke out of the hold and locked in her Spider Crab finisher for the victory.

Despite the loss, Marina Shafir had a strong debut tonight.

Result: Kris Statlander def. Marina Shafir on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

Nick Comoroto vs. Dean Fleming (AEW Debut) on AEW Dark

Nick Comoroto punished the AEW debutant from the opening bell as there was only one logical outcome to this match.

The Factory's powerhouse grabbed his opponent's necktie and shattered his spine with the waterwheel drop.

Result: Nick Comoroto def. Dean Fleming on AEW Dark

Grade: D

Riho & Ryo Mizunami vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga on AEW Dark

The massive Joshi match was one of the show's biggest highlights, and it got underway in a chaotic fashion as all the women brawled.

The babyfaces restored some order as Riho & Emi Sakura got the match rolling. The heel dominated and went for the Queen's Gambit but chose to turn it into a gut buster.

Suruga and Sakura landed controlled the pace until Riho tagged out after the Tiger Feint kick. Mizunami took out both her opponents with a double spear before connecting with a running lariat in the corner.

Mizunami kept going for the win as she looked for the head and arm triangle. Suruga transitioned to a sleeper hold, but Mizunami somehow survived.

Suruga got another near fall with a tornado Code Red as Riho came in time to break up the pinfall. Sakura hit the backbreaker and assisted Suruga with the combination senton over Mizunami.

Ryo caught Suruga in her tracks and executed an epic deadlift German suplex. Riho got the hot tag, and she landed multiple knee strikes in the corner. She missed the top-rope stomp and almost lost the match in a series of roll-ups.

Riho connected with a bicycle kick but was stopped from going for the stomp. Suruga yanked her off the top rope and landed a flying elbow shot for yet another near fall.

Riho got the final three-count with the Somato knee strike finisher over Suruga.

Result: Riho & Ryo Mizunami def. Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga on AEW Dark

Grade: A

Ryan Nemeth cut a backstage promo ahead of his match against Chuck Taylor.

Jade Cargill (w/ Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Valentina Rossi on AEW Dark

Cargill fearlessly walked her opponent down and instantly took wrist control to begin the match.

Cargill targeted Valentina Rossi's back with a Canadian backbreaker, followed by a brutal pump kick. Jade finished the match with her 'Jaded' finisher.

Result: Jade Cargill def. Valentina Rossi on AEW Dark

Grade: D

Edited by Kaushik Das