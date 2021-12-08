AEW Dark Results - Two huge returns, Big match ends in controversy, Thunder Rosa attacked, and more (7th December, 2021)

AEW offered a stacked 10-match card on this week's Dark, and the commentators noted that Price.com presented tonight's episode.

We went straight to the in-ring action as the fast-rising Lee Moriarty made his entrance for a singles match on AEW Dark.

Lee Moriarty vs. Misterioso on AEW Dark

Both men started with hammerlocks before Moriarty looked to control the wrists. Misterioso was agile and reversed the early shoulder tackle with a beautiful handspring.

Moriarty delivered an arm drag, followed by a standing crossbody for a one-count. He kept his opponent on the ground with an armbar, but Misterioso broke free.

He took Lee down with a clothesline and utilized his strength advantage. Misterioso landed the shoulder blocks in the corner, followed by a running clothesline and a dropkick.

The masked man delivered a stalling senton off the ropes, but Moriarty kicked out at two. The Taiga Style practitioner began his comeback with a deep arm drag and a few transitional moves.

Moriarty put together a combination of strikes before sweeping Misterioso off his feet. Lee executed a belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall as Misterioso barely survived.

He came back strong with a big powerslam, followed by a telegraphed moonsault press. Moriarty ate a few knees and was dumped with the fireman's carry slam. Misterioso went to the top, but Lee got his boots up to stop the moonsault press.

Lee executed the hammerlock lariat, followed by a modified flatliner for the win.

Result: Lee Moriarty def. Misterioso on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

Lio Rush vs. Rayo (AEW Debut) on AEW Dark

Lio Rush made his AEW singles debut tonight, and he came out to a solid pop. A loud 'Lio' chant echoed around the arena as Rush went for an ankle trip.

Rayo kept up with the pacy Rush as he tried to match him move-for-move. Lio delivered an excellent tope suicida before getting the action back into the ring.

Rush kicked Rayo in the chest but got caught in a Bulldog. The former WWE star kicked out at two and seemed to be in a little bit of trouble. Rush used his fast hands to deliver a three-piece combo, followed by a handspring back elbow.

Lio faked a sweep and hit an enziguri from the mat. He then went to the top turnbuckle and delivered the Frog Splash for the three-count.

Result: Lio Rush def. Rayo on AEW Dark

Grade: C+

Angelica Risk vs. Brandi Rhodes on AEW Dark

Brandi Rhodes made her in-ring return as she wrestled her first match of 2021 against Angelica Risk.

Angelica did well to control the pace early on as she knocked Rhodes down with shoulder blocks. Risk looked impressive as she isolated Brandi in the corner with hard-hitting strikes.

Brandi slowly shed off the ring rust and got back strong with a combination of kicks. Angelica Risk was in control as she delivered a hip attack in the corner and got a near fall with a jackknife pinfall.

Brandi fought out of an ankle submission move and landed a thrust kick onto Angelica's jaw. Rhodes connected with a perfect enziguri before rocking her opponent with a pop-up forearm shimmer.

Brandi forced her opponent to tap out in a unique submission move, which saw her lock in a neck crank with a leg capture.

Result: Brandi Rhodes def. Angelica Risk on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

