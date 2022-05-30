AEW Double or Nothing 2022 - 5 biggest news stories: CM Punk wins the AEW World Championship, did MJF show up? 

After weeks of anticipation, AEW Double or Nothing finally took place last night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As with every All Elite Wrestling event, Tony Khan stacked the card from top to bottom and left no stone unturned when it came to building a great show for the fourth annual Double or Nothing spectacular.

There was one key talking point heading into the event. It was reported that MJF did not appear at a scheduled meet-and-greet and was apparently booked on a flight to leave town.

So did MJF appear after all? Let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of last night's pay-per-view:

#5 Rush, Athena and Stokely Hathaway debut in AEW

Athena made her AEW debut at Double or Nothing

Tony Khan had a few surprises up his sleeve when it came to new talent arriving in All Elite Wrestling. Three wrestlers made their first appearances for the company in different segments.

Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon in WWE, made her presence felt after Jade Cargill retained the TBS Championship. Stokely Hathaway, the erstwhile Malcolm Bivens in NXT, also appeared during the TBS Title bout.

Former ROH Champion Rush was also introduced in a pre-taped segment where he aligned with Andrade.

#4 Adam Cole wins the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final

Adam Cole faced Samoa Joe in the finals

The final of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament took place after weeks of matches being contested to determine the winner. Adam Cole ultimately came out victorious by defeating ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe in the final.

The finish was not without controversy, however, as Cole was aided by Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly to take home the trophy.

#3 Britt Baker wins the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final

The finale of the women's bracket saw Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and Ruby Soho collide. Baker overcame Soho to win the tournament and add another accolade to her list of achievements in AEW.

After the winners of both brackets were determined, Martha Hart, the widow of Owen Hart, came out onto the entrance ramp and congratulated both competitors before handing them their prizes.

#2 MJF appears at Double or Nothing and is stretchered out of the arena after his match with Wardlow

With speculation mounting that the relationship between AEW and MJF is strained behind the scenes, The Salt of the Earth did appear for his scheduled match with Wardlow to kick off the pay-per-view.

The 34-year-old finally got his big moment, picking up a dominant win over MJF. Not only that, the Long Islander was stretchered out of the arena following a one-sided beating from his former associate.

#1 CM Punk defeats "Hangman" Adam Page to become the AEW World Champion

CM Punk is the new AEW World Champion

In the Double or Nothing main event, CM Punk challenged "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Championship. It has been a long time coming for The Second City Saint. He ultimately accomplished the goal of getting back to the top of the mountain in Las Vegas.

Using his Go To Sleep finisher, the Chicago native sealed the victory and will now kick start a "Summer of Punk" in AEW as the World Champion.

What was your opinion on AEW Double or Nothing? Let us know in the comments section below!

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. Were you happy to see CM Punk win the AEW World Championship? Yes No 1 votes so far