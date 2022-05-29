The Latest Betting Odds for AEW Double or Nothing 2022

AEW Double or Nothing is set to take place on May 29. The pay-per-view will emanate live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With the much-awaited event so close at hand, fans will likely want to know the latest betting odds before placing their money on one of tonight's bouts. CM Punk is set to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship in the show's main event.

Continue to read as we lay out the current odds for each of the 9 announced matches ahead.

As a reminder to those unfamiliar with sports betting, odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number, and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Please note: Potential Spoilers Ahead (Betting odds do not guarantee outcomes but could be leading indicators)

According to BetOnline.com, the current odds show odds leaning in favor for quite a number of fan-favorite stars. CM Punk seems to be favored to capture the AEW World Championship as well as Jurassic Express being favored to retain their AEW World Tag Team Championships.

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Betting Odds

CM Punk (-180) vs. Hangman Page (c) (+140)

Thunder Rosa (c) (-1500) vs. Serena Deeb (+600)

Jurassic Express (c) (-110) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks (+150) vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland (+250)

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay

Moxley, Danielson, Santana, Ortiz, Kingston (-350) vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (+225)

Wardlow (-700) vs. MJF (+400)

Hook and Danhausen (-2000) vs. Tony Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling (+700)

The Young Bucks (-250) vs. The Hardys (+170)

The House of Black (-200) vs. Death Triangle (+150)

The largest bet on the main show seems to be the AEW Women's World Championship bout, with odds heavily leaning in the reigning champion's favor. However, with the odds being stacked against Serena Deeb, a sizable payoff is instore for fans who put their money on the star if she ends up winning.

Deeb and La Mera Mera have stepped into the ring before, and the two women seemed to have shared deep admiration and respect for one another. With that out the window and Serena showing fans her mean side, the bout will likely become very heated. A win tonight would make Thunder Rosa 2 for 2 against Deeb.

