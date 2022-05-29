AEW Double or Nothing will be taking place tonight, May 29, 2022. With the pay-per-view just hours away, predictions and hopes for the show are at their highest.

All championships besides the TNT and FTW Championships will be defended tonight, and as such there could be quite a number of shocking title changes. Some of the biggest names on the roster are in action tonight, truly showing the magnitude of the event.

Continue reading as we dive straight into 5 last-minute predictions for AEW Double or Nothing 2022.

5. AEW World Championship match: CM Punk vs. Hangman Page (C)

Tensions have never been higher between the two stars than right now.

The strife between the two stars first began after CM Punk made his intentions clear to capture the AEW World Championship. With MJF out of the way and no number one contenders lined up, Punk began his pursuit of the belt.

Fast forward a few months, and the veteran wrestler finally has his shot against Hangman Page's World Championship. While Page's journey to the belt was iconic, his reign has been far more forgettable. The champion oftentimes doesn't even appear on Dynamite and has hardly been involved with any storylines.

CM Punk is a far more recognized name and much more established than the Millennial Cowboy. As such, it makes far more sense for Punk to capture the belt tonight, whether he turns heel or not.

Prediction: CM Punk walks away with the AEW World Championship.

4. AEW Women's Championship match: Thunder Rosa (C) vs. Serena Deeb

Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa have a bit of history with each other. The two athletes have faced one another on three separate occasions. So far, Deeb has walked out the winner in two of their three singles bouts.

La Mera Mera, like Hangman Page, also had a well-received journey to her current championship. The star even had an epic bout against then-champion Britt Baker to come full circle from her Lights-Out match against the star.

Much like Page, Thunder Rosa also rarely appears on television. The star was far more prominent without the belt. Serena Deeb has shown to be more dominant and could be a better all-round champion. While it would be shocking as La Mera Mera is beloved by fans, she can always recapture the belt in the future.

Prediction: Serena Deeb shockingly claims the Women's Championship.

3. AEW World Tag-Team Championship Triple Threat: Jurassic Express (C) vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

The AEW World Tag Team Championship could likely change hands tonight.

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus captured the World Tag Team Championships from the Lucha Brothers around 4 months ago. Since then, the champions have done very little with their belts and have hardly carried themselves as champions. The duo might be entertaining in the ring, but they've not been involved in any important stories.

While Jurassic Express' title defense bout has been in the making for a few weeks, the direct feud is between Lee, Strickland, Hobbs, and Starks. As such, it makes more sense for one of the two teams involved in the feud to win. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs have been solid as a team, but Lee and Strickland are on a roll at the moment.

Prediction: Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.

2. TBS Championship match: Jade Cargill (C) vs. Anna Jay

Jade Cargill seems to be running out of opponents, as the TBS Champion is now revisiting old rivalries to defend her coveted belt. Cargill previously defeated Anna Jay during the January 21st edition of AEW Rampage.

Now that the two stars are having a rematch, it seems like the Dark Order member believes she's improved enough to defeat Jade. While Anna Jay has improved with every match, she simply hasn't been built up to believably defeat Jade. The TBS Championship will change hands, but not tonight.

Prediction: Jade Cargill retains the TBS Championship.

1. Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Finals: Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe

The two former WWE Superstars come clashing tonight.

The AEW men's inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Tournament has reached its final stage, and with that, the first ever winner will be crowned. The tournament has always been meant to honor the late-great Owen Hart, but tonight's final could end with some underhanded tricks.

The two AEW stars have been in the same promotion before but have shockingly never stepped into a ring against each other. With the intense build leading up to the match, the outcome is largely unpredictable. Unfortunately for Samoa Joe, Jay Lethal has been aching to take him down. Lethal will likely strike tonight, allowing for Adam Cole to pick up the victory.

Prediction: Adam Cole wins the first ever Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament.

Edited by Ken Norris