AEW Double or Nothing 2023: Former world champion to compete for title after one and a half years?

Multiple showdowns have been teased on Dynamite as the Jacksonville-based promotion prepares for AEW Double or Nothing 2023. Jay Lethal wants a Tag Team Title Match against FTR, while Hikaru Shida played protector to Team DMD in their clash with The Outcasts. The most interesting teaser, however, is regarding Christian Cage.

Last Wednesday, Captain Charisma and Luchasaurus interrupted Wardlow's victory celebrations. No proper confrontation occurred during the brief angle. Cage may have taken offense to Arm Anderson's claim that Wardlow was AEW's dynasty, having lost the 'Face of the Revolution' ladder match to him in 2022.

TNT Champion Wardlow squashed Logan Easton LaRoux on the latest Dynamite episode. Post-match, he issued an Open Challenge for Christian Cage and Luchasaurus. Fans believed Cage would unleash the Right Hand of Destruction, but he made the massive revelation of wanting the TNT Championship himself. He postponed the showdown.

Wardlow became a record-tying three-time TNT Champion when he defeated Powerhouse Hobbs on April 19. Meanwhile, former Impact World Champion Christian Cage hasn't contended for a championship since defeating Kenny Omega in August 2021 on Rampage. It would be great to see the veteran back in title contention.

Like Trish Stratus, Cage has declared himself 'not' to be a nostalgia act. The heel superstar isn't looking to give relevance to younger stars but would instead earn gold and glory.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 match card after May 3 episode of Dynamite

On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry and Darby Allin defeated MJF and Sammy Guevara in a tag team match, with the added stipulation that the main event of Double or Nothing would become a Fatal Four-Way if the babyface duo won. Sammy and Friedman were initially scheduled for a singles showdown in the upcoming pay-per-view.

The Four Pillars tournament, won by Guevara, was just another layer in the storyline suggesting MJF's bonding with the fellow heel. Their relationship could evolve on the road to AEW Double or Nothing 2023.

This is the only championship match penciled in for the event to be held on May 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada. Given the latest teaser on the program, Tony Khan could be building up to Christian Cage vs. Wardlow at AEW Double or Nothing 2023.

Luchasaurus could be pitched in if the promotion wants to introduce a separation angle for Cage and 'Saurus.

Tickets for AEW Double or Nothing 2023 can be found here.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes