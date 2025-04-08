AEW Double or Nothing 2025: Full match card predictions after Dynasty

AEW Dynasty ended on a shocking note. With the Young Bucks helping Jon Moxley defeat Swerve Strickland to retain the World Championship, the battle lines were drawn. With one pay-per-view ending, there comes the inevitability of another.

Double or Nothing will take place on May 25, and it will showcase many matches that are the direct result of Dynasty. Yesterday, many events transpired that pretty much set the template for what to expect at the next big event.

In this article, we will take a look at the full match card predictions of AEW Double or Nothing

#5. FTR vs Adam Copeland & Christian Cage

FTR turned heel on Adam Copeland and appeared to put him on the shelf for a couple of weeks. This was an attack unlike any other, and it caught many fans by surprise. However, there is a silver lining to this.

With Christian Cage pretty much out of the main event picture after he failed to cash in his title contract at AEW Revolution, this could be the perfect opportunity for him to reunite with his former tag team partner and take out FTR.

#4. Mercedes Mone vs Athena

Mercedes Mone came out on top at AEW Dynasty, defeating Julia Hart to retain the TBS Championship. She is approaching the point where she will run out of challengers for her title.

However, there might be a small change to that as Athena called her out at the Zero Hour at Dynasty. The Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion said that she would like to take on Mercedes Mone in the Owen Hart Cup tournament, and with the way it is shaping up, that might happen at Double or Nothing.

#3. Darby Allin vs Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship

Jon Moxley had luck as the Young Bucks ably supported him in his bid to retain the AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland. Like Mercedes Mone, it feels like there is no one that can take the title away from him.

Enter Darby Allin. Mr Everest has been away from the ring. He has been away as he has been busy getting ready to climb Mount Everest. However, he should be back by AEW Double or Nothing, and if that is the case, he will be the perfect opponent for Jon Moxley, as it was the Death Riders that put him out of action.

#2. Kenny Omega vs Kazuchika Okada

Kenny Omega successfully defended his International Title against Speedball Mike Bailey and Ricochet at Dynasty. After the match, he was confronted by the returning Kazuchika Okada.

The two stars faced off, and it was great to watch, as they have a lot of history from their time in Japan. That face-off pretty much confirmed that they will be facing off in a match at AEW Double or Nothing.

#1. MJF vs Bobby Lashley

Many fans will be surprised by this, especially because MJF helped Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin retain the tag team titles against Big Bill and Bryan Keith at Dynasty. Despite the help, Lashley was not impressed.

With the former WWE star not wanting MJF anywhere near the Hurt Syndicate, it is clear that this rivalry will continue for the foreseeable future. With Double or Nothing as the next big show, it won't be a surprise to see MJF taking on Bobby Lashley.

