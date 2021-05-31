AEW Double or Nothing: Best and Worst - Former WWE Superstars debut; Inner Circle win chaotic main event; Wrestler finally breaks through

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 saw a packed card as ten amazing matches took place on the night of the event. However, as always, with every positive, there were some points that stuck out to the fans, failing to deliver as much as the hype had been.

The event saw Cody Rhodes face Anthony Ogogo, while Kenny Omega defended his AEW title in a Triple Threat match. The AEW TNT Title, the AEW Tag Team Championships, and the AEW Women's title were all on the line as well. Meanwhile, for Chris Jericho's faction, their very survival in AEW hung in the balance when they faced The Pinnacle in a Stadium Stampede Match in the main event of Double or Nothing.

With all that, not to mention the addition of another legend in Mark Henry, who will be working as a commentator for AEW Rampage, Double or Nothing was a phenomenal event with multiple highlights. Alll said, there are a lot of positives to talk about from the night, but the negatives cannot be overlooked either.

The following are the five best and worst moments from AEW Double or Nothing.

#1 AEW Double or Nothing 2021: Best - Brian Cage

Brian Cage is finally coming into his own. Ever since coming to AEW, while Cage has been shown to be a dominant wrestler, he was never given the push that he deserved in the ring.

With Team Taz, Cage had the spokesperson that he needed, but he seemed to be restricted in what he could do. He didn't have a single memorable match in the ring and didn't seem to have a character of his own.

After the events of last night, the dynamic has definitely changed. At Double or Nothing, Brian Cage opened the event facing Hangman Page in what was one of the best matches of the night.

Fans got a show and they got to see just how athletic Cage was. Both wrestlers put on a show that was not likely to be forgotten. Unfortunately, a distraction from Ricky Starks cost Cage and he lost to Hangman Page.

Despite that, it was the best match that Cage was a part of since coming to AEW. Double or Nothing could be the breakthrough moment for Cage in AEW. Not only that, but Cage denied any help from Team Taz, refusing to beat Page that way. After the match, Cage stormed off, frustrating Hook, Ricky Starks, and Taz. Could we be seeing a major turn for The Machine?

1 / 5 NEXT