3 Big takeaways from AEW Dynamite (February 2, 2022)

AEW rolled through Chicago on Wednesday for a Groundhog Day episode of Dynamite that warmed up the chilly city.

It was a hot crowd, and All Elite Wrestling gave them an exciting show as they march towards Revolution next month. The program was highlighted by CM Punk vs. MJF but also included several solid stories.

Here's a look at three observations from the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

#3 Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson would actually make for a great pairing in AEW

After dispatching Wheeler Yuta in the opening bout, Jon Moxley was approached by Bryan Danielson, who suggested that the pair team up and work together.

While this is certainly setting up a feud between the two, the thought of them being a duo is an interesting one. They are a total contrast in style, and two of the most decorated wrestlers of the past decade. Two former WWE champions, who are now both top stars in AEW.

Again, it's highly unlikely we will see both men teaming up. But it's certainly food for thought for all the 'fantasy bookers' out there. Their mix of oil and water would make for a great angle together.

#2 Hangman Adam Page is looking much more a true World Champion

While some criticized the way Hangman Page's Title reign started off, he has grown into the role more and more. Jim Ross even mentioned that during the broadcast.

Fans had high expectations for Page when he captured the Championship, but it seemed a little awkward at first. After chasing the Title for over a year, many were criticizing Page and questioning whether he could carry the banner for the company.

He's still growing into the role of a top name, but he seems to have a lot more confidence in being 'the guy' now.

#1 The MJF vs. CM Punk battle was outstanding, and this feud isn't over yet

This is a match we've been waiting to see for a while now, and it was a classic brawl between a heel and a babyface.

MJF has already proven he can go in the ring and Punk is (of course) a legend. But this showdown wasn't just about wrestling... it was a flat-out fight.

The two men told the story with fury, as MJF even originally won the match by choking the Best in the World out with a foreign object. However, referee Bryce Remsburg eventually re-started the bout.

The veteran Punk was defeated by The Salt of the Earth, after MJF used the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring to gain a nefarious victory. It was the biggest win of his young career so far.

There's clearly more to come from these two. And even though Tony Khan isn't known for booking many rematches, the finish indicates that Punk will be back with a vengeance.

This episode of Dynamite sets up a couple of fresh storylines, while advancing some more. It was easily highlighted by the main event, but was an entertaining two hours, all-around.

