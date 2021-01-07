AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - Bullet Club reunites, Snoop Dogg attacks Serpentico (January 6, 2021)

From Abadon and Hikaru Shida's strange clash to Fenix and Kenny Omega's hard-hitting main event, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

Night One of AEW's New Year's Smash special episode was an engaging show from start-to-finish. Last week's Brodie Lee tribute episode was followed by an incredibly newsworthy show this week, which catered to hardcore fans as well as casual audiences.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (January 6, 2021).

#5: The Inner Circle's Wardlow and Jake Hager settled their frustrations against each other inside the ring on AEW Dynamite

I love Wardlow’s F10 finisher.



It's a brand new year for everyone, and The Inner Circle kicked-off their 2021 by settling their inner-conflict inside an AEW ring.

Almost everyone was on the same page when it came to The Inner Circle, except the faction's two giant powerhouses - Wardlow and Jake Hager. Hager thought Wardlow's priorities with The Inner Circle weren't as strong as the rest of the faction's members.

Wardlow stepped into the ring against Hager to prove him wrong, and both men gave AEW fans an entertaining slugfest this week.

Towards the end, Wardlow capitalized on an opportunity that allowed him to hit Hager with the F-10. The relatively younger member of The Inner Circle (Wardlow) was able to defeat Jake Hager on AEW Dynamite.

Wardlow gave Hager a peace offering after their clash, and it probably looks like both men have settled their conflict for the time being.

Backstage, Jake Hager was still frustrated because of the loss against Wardlow. MJF approached an enraged Jake Hager, but he managed to form a bond with the big man after saying a few kind words to Hager.

MJF was expected to be a poison for the faction, but he has slowly reached out to Inner Circle members to establish his position in Chris Jericho's gang over time.