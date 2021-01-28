AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - Cody responds to Shaq's challenge, Matt Hardy shows sympathy? (January 27, 2021)

From the debut of Dolph Ziggler's brother to The Young Bucks teaming up with The Good Brothers, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

The latest offering from AEW was an enjoyable show for the most part. Although it wasn't the most newsworthy show by any means, the constant influx of special episodes of Dynamite has spoiled the viewers to some extent. It wasn't too long ago that New Year's Smash concluded in 2021, and next week, there will be a Beach Break special episode of AEW Dynamite.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (January 27, 2021).

#5 Matt Hardy may or may not have sympathized with Hangman Page's conflict on AEW Dynamite

Hangman Page returned to singles action this week against Ryan Nemeth. Ryan Nemeth is WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler's brother, and he made his AEW Dynamite debut in this episode.

The Hollywood Hunk put on a decent showcase against AEW's lone cowboy, and Matt Hardy appeared near ringside at one point during the match. Hardy's appearance was questioned by the commentators, as far as his true motivations were concerned.

The veteran did not interfere or influence the match in any way, as Hangman Page went on to pick up a victory against Ryan Nemeth. Matt Hardy was going to leave the scene without any context, but Tony Schiavone entered the frame to ask what exactly was going on in this situation.

Matt Hardy assured that he did not have any ulterior motives, and he only wanted to show some support for Page on AEW Dynamite. Hardy highlighted just how lonely Page was backstage. The veteran also said that he understood why Page had to decline The Dark Order's offer after being let down by The Elite.

While the live crowd appreciated Matt Hardy's gesture, it seems unlikely that his statements were completely genuine. Hardy did a good job in making his comments look as genuine as possible, but his latest gimmick is all about being a sleazy businessman. Perhaps the veteran could be laying down the groundwork for trapping Hangman Page in another one of his elaborate schemes on AEW Dynamite.

It should be interesting to see if The Dark Order members will go out of their way to prevent Hangman Page from falling into Matt Hardy's potential trap on future episodes of AEW Dynamite.