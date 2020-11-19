From The Inner Circle's Vegas trip to Team Taz recruiting a new member, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

Dynamite consisted of some important plot developments not just in the men's division but also in the women's division. Storylines related to factions were particularly interesting at the same time, and it looks like AEW has already started building towards it's December 2nd show, appropriately titled "Winter is Coming."

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (November 18, 2020).

#5: The Lucha Brothers and PAC's Death Triangle faction was re-established on AEW Dynamite

PAC returned to AEW Dynamite last week, immediately targeting Eddie Kingston and his attempts to break-up PAC's two formidable allies, namely Fenix and Penta El Zero M.

This week, PAC faced a member of Kingston's pro wrestling family, The Blade. The Bunny and The Butcher tried to get involved in hopes of preventing PAC from winning his comeback match. Towards the end, PAC hit the Black Arrow and locked in the Brutalizer on Blade for the win.

After the match, PAC called out Eddie Kingston on the microphone, but he was immediately jumped by The Butcher in the ring. Fenix tried to help PAC, but the numbers were still stacked against both of them.

This is where Penta arrived to even the odds. Penta teased that he would hit PAC and his own tag team partner, Fenix, with a steel chair for a while. But as it turned out, Penta stuck by PAC and Fenix to confirm that the Death Triangle faction is back.

PAC and Rey Fenix vs. Butcher and The Blade has been announced for next week's AEW Dynamite. The endgame for this storyline seems like an eventual one-on-one clash between PAC and Eddie Kingston.