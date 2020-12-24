From The Young Bucks putting their AEW World tag team titles on the line to Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford's wedding date announcement, this week's edition of Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

The Holiday Bash special episode of AEW Dynamite included some good tag team action. This particular show also built towards a few major plot points that will take place over the next few episodes. Nothing too exceptional went down last night, but it was still an enjoyable show to watch, for the most part. Even during the Holiday season, AEW has shown little to no signs of slowing down as a brand new year is on the horizon.

How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (December 23, 2020).

#5: Miro announced the wedding date for Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford on this episode of AEW Dynamite

I love:



- weddings

- pro wrestling

- pro wrestling weddings



Bless you @thePenelopeFord and @TheKipSabian 💕💕💕 #AEWDynamite — Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) December 24, 2020

Ever since Miro arrived in AEW, he has been dubbed as The Best Man for a reason.

Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford's onscreen wedding has been a storyline on AEW Dynamite which didn't feature any major developments until this week.

Miro, Sabian, and Ford were being interviewed by Tony Schiavone. Just when Sabian and Ford's wedding date was about to be revealed, Best Friends' theme music interrupted their segment.

Advertisement

As it turned out, it was all a prank from Miro and Sabian. Trent of Best Friends was being stretchered into an ambulance with Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor by his side.

Finally, the wedding date announcement was made. It looks like Sabian and Ford will have their onscreen wedding on February 3rd next year, at AEW Beach Break.

It's a beach wedding - February 3rd these two say I do #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rDHdRK7pSa — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 24, 2020

Onscreen weddings in the pro wrestling world often receive mixed reviews, for the most part. It will be interesting to see if AEW will try to add something new to this concept in 2021.