From Gunn Club's Dynamite debut to Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston's heated segment, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

Thanks to a strong night of digital and live promos, the final AEW Dynamite episode before Full Gear delivered on most fronts. A few production hiccups negatively affected the show, but there were no major problems in terms of storytelling.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (November 4, 2020).

#5: MJF unleashed his brutal side and brushed off Chris Jericho's false perception of him on AEW Dynamite

.@the_mjf soft?! We guess we'll find out, what do you guys think? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/YL86hWtm0G — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 5, 2020

As much as MJF wanted to join The Inner Circle, Chris Jericho and his allies thought he was too soft to hang with Jericho's crew.

But MJF proved Jericho wrong by putting on a relentless performance when he teamed up with Wardlow to face Sammy Guevara and Ortiz of The Inner Circle. The tables turned when Matt Hardy tossed a chair at Guevara from ringside.

MJF capitalized on this opportunity and locked his submission maneuver on Ortiz, forcing him to tap out. After the match, MJF pounced on Jericho near the commentary table as well.

Well damn, Saturday can't come soon enough 😤 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/nFJfFGqSDw — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 5, 2020

Jericho's commentary work throughout the night was great, as expected. He even reminded viewers that MJF would never join The Inner Circle at the very end of this week's AEW Dynamite. Guevara attacked Matt Hardy later in the night, and fans can't wait to see what will go down in the Elite Deletion Match between these two at AEW Full Gear.

MJF and Chris Jericho's storyline has drawn mixed reactions, thanks to a few bold and risky segments. But at its core, Jericho vs. MJF's premise is still an interesting story heading into this Saturday's pay-per-view.