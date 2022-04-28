AEW Dynamite (April 27, 2022) 5 biggest news stories: New TNT Champion, former WWE star teased, CM Punk receives World Title shot

It was another week of exciting action on AEW Dynamite as the Wednesday night show rolled into Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A handful of segments and matches were announced beforehand, including the highly-anticipated collision between FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifying match.

Tony Khan stacked the line-up even further with a Philadelphia Street Fight between Serena Deeb and Hikaru Shida. The TNT Championship was also on the line as Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky risked it all in a ladder match.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of this week's show.

#5 Deonna Purrazzo to make her AEW debut next week

It has been a long time coming, but "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo will finally make her All Elite Wrestling debut next week on Dynamite.

The IMPACT star will defend the ROH Women's Championship against interim ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez in a Champion vs. Champion contest.

#4 Samoa Joe to defend the ROH Television Championship on Rampage

Samoa Joe is the reigning ROH Television Champion

As per tradition with Dynamite, AEW has announced a number of matches for this Friday night's episode of Rampage. The show will be highlighted by Samoa Joe defending the ROH Television Championship against Trent Beretta.

Other bouts that are set to take place include Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, & Kiera Hogan vs. Willow Nightingale, Trish Adora, & Skye Blue, Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifier, and Colten Gunn vs. Keith Lee.

#3 MJF teases bringing in W. Morrissey next week to Dynamite to face Wardlow

In their ongoing feud, MJF now has a trick up his sleeve for Wardlow next week. The Salt of the Earth stated, "Wardlow, next week you’re going up against a man who is smarter than you, stronger than you, and who is taller than you." He then concluded by saying, "and you can’t teach that."

The "can't teach that" catchphrase is synonymous with the former Big Cass in WWE, now known as W. Morrissey in IMPACT Wrestling and on the independent scene. The teased performer will be revealed next Wednesday on Dynamite.

#2 CM Punk vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing is now official

"Hangman" Adam Page is the current AEW World Champion

Adam Page was absent from this week's show due to testing positive for COVID-19. It was reported that the Dynamite script had to be rejigged because of the news.

Despite his absence, it was confirmed that following their recent stand-off on the entrance ramp, CM Punk will challenge for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing next month.

#1 Scorpio Sky regains the TNT Championship in a ladder match

Scorpio Sky became a two-time TNT Champion

At Battle of the Belts II, Scorpio Sky lost the TNT Championship in controversial circumstances to Sammy Guevara. The former Face of the Revolution ladder match winner got his opportunity for revenge last night on Dynamite.

After plenty more shenanigans and some jaw-dropping action, which also featured Tay Conti and Paige VanZant, Scorpio regained the gold and began his second reign as TNT Champion.

What was your opinion on last night's AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Kartik Arry