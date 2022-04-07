AEW Dynamite (April 6, 2022) 5 biggest news stories - Samoa Joe makes AEW in-ring debut, future World Title matches announced

AEW Dynamite aired this Wednesday night, after a chaotic weekend in the world of professional wrestling due to WrestleMania 38. However, it wasn't a quiet weekend for All Elite Wrestling Owner & President Tony Khan, as he was busy with another show.

Khan oversaw Ring of Honor's return from hiatus on Friday, April 1, the first event he has taken charge of since purchasing the promotion in March.

Supercard of Honor XV saw Jonathan Gresham become the Undisputed ROH World Champion before Samoa Joe made his presence felt following a post-match beat down by Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt. It was revealed after the show that the Samoan Submission Machine had officially signed with All Elite Wrestling.

On that note, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of this week's AEW Dynamite.

#5 Thunder Rosa's first Women's World Championship defense revealed

On the March 16 episode of Dynamite, Thunder Rosa defeated Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., to capture the AEW Women's World Championship following a barbaric Steel Cage Match.

Now, her first title defense is set, and the Mexican star will defend the gold against Nyla Rose on April 16 on Saturday Fight Night.

#4 Confusion surrounds in The Hardy Boys vs. The Butcher & The Blade's Tables Match

The Hardy Boys faced The Butcher & The Blade in a Tables Match

There was pandemonium during The Hardy Boyz vs. The Butcher & The Blade on Dynamite. The two contested in an Elimination Tables Match. Notably, Jeff Hardy was smashed onto the table in the match (which didn't break), with the commentators stating that he had been eliminated.

Nevertheless, The Charismatic Enigma continued on and won the match for his team. The moment and match itself received a handful of comments on social media because of the incident.

#3 AEW Tag Team Championship bout headlines Dynamite next week

The AEW Tag Team Championship will be on the line next week

After the focus was on FTR and The Young Bucks this week, the AEW Tag Team Championship will return to the forefront of Dynamite's main event next week.

Jungle Boy & Lucharsaurus will put their titles on the line as they battle Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish in what promises to be an exceptional tag team encounter.

#2 Next AEW World Championship match revealed

AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page

Another major championship bout was revealed this week that had major implications for AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page.

On April 15, 2022, a live episode of AEW Rampage, Page will defend the gold against Adam Cole in a Texas Deathmatch, with the champion choosing the stipulation due to the event taking place in the Lone Star State.

#1 Samoa Joe makes AEW debut

After making his shocking appearance at Supercard of Honor XV, Samoa Joe headed to Dynamite this week to enter the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

In his debut match for All Elite Wrestling, Joe picked up the win with a Muscle Buster on challenger Max Castor to advance to the next round of the competition.

What was your favorite moment from this week's show? Let us know in the comments section below!

