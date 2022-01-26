AEW Dynamite: Beach Break preview - CM Punk to possibly make announcement for Revolution; Adam Cole's undefeated streak to end tonight? (January 26, 2022) 

AEW's flagship show has been going strong since making the network switch from TNT to TBS in 2022. The company also seems to have kickstarted a steady build-up to Revolution, which takes place in early March.

While the marquee pay-per-view is still more than a month away, Tony Khan's promotion will keep its focus on the Beach Break edition of Dynamite this week. The special episode will emanate from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, which holds a sitting capacity of over 13,000.

Wrestling fans will be in for a big fight feel, considering the blockbuster matches lined up to go down on Wednesday night. That said, let's quickly get down to what the company has in store for us tonight.

#6 CM Punk to address his ongoing saga with MJF

After surviving the wrath of Wardlow and Squashing Shawn Spears last week, CM Punk will address his ongoing rivalry with MJF tonight. The Straight Edge superstar will most likely demand a singles match against The Pinnacle leader.

The AEW universe might witness another war of words between Friedman and Punk, which could end with the two men finally agreeing to face each other on a big stage like Revolution.

#5 We'll hear what Dr. Britt Baker has to say tonight

Dr. Britt Baker teamed up with Adam Cole last week to defeat Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander. While Cole will be eyeing settling his beef with Cassidy this week, fans may see Statlander stake her claim at Baker's women's title.

It will be interesting to see what AEW's resident dentist will say tonight.

#4 Red Velvet vs. "Legit" Leyla Hirsch on AEW Dynamite

Leyla Hirsch will square off against Red Velvet in a singles match tonight. Last week, the former ambushed Statlander and Velvet in a backstage segment. Hirsch has been teasing a heel turn since she suffered a loss to Statlander on the Holiday Bash edition of Rampage last month.

She will most likely use heelish antics to gain the upper hand over Velvet tonight.

#3 Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia and 2point0 in a trios match

A Trios match pitting Chris Jericho Santana and Ortiz against Daniel Garcia, Matt Lee, and Jeff Parker (2Point0) will also go down on Wednesday night.

Proud and Powerful recently teased splitting up from Jericho and The Inner Circle. One shouldn't be surprised if they end up turning on the former WWE Superstar tonight to help Garcia and his men steal the victory.

#2 Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy (Lights Out match)

Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy will battle in a Lights Out stipulation match on AEW Dynamite tonight. The two men are expected to enter with bad intentions and make full use of every possible weapon in their arsenal.

One would be surprised to learn that Cole has gained the upper hand over Cassidy on every single occasion. It will be an uphill task for the latter to outsmart the former WWE Superstar, who's been undefeated in the singles competition.

#1 Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara (TNT title unification match) on AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara will battle in a ladder match to determine the undisputed TNT champion tonight. Last month, The American Nightmare dethroned Guevara to capture the TNT title for the third time in his career.

However, the company crowned The Spanish God as interim TNT Champion while Rhodes had to take a brief sabbatical due to COVID-19. The two men would need to climb the ladder and unhook the belt to become the undisputed champion.

