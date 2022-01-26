5 Bold predictions for AEW Dynamite this week: Ex-WWE star renews feud with Jon Moxley; MJF lays one condition to face CM Punk; top star turns heel

Whether it's Jon Moxley's return or Cody Rhodes' free agent status, AEW has been making headlines all over the wrestling world lately.

It is safe to assume that the recent returns of these men drew massive eyeballs, as the flagship show garnered over a million viewers last week. Tony Khan's promotion will look to carry on the momentum into Wednesday night when Dynamite: Beach Break emanates from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ahead of this week's show, the company has lined up a few beef-settling matches, which promise to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

But aside from that, Mr. Khan could also be planning to deliver some big swerves. With that said, let's quickly dive into bold predictions for Dynamite.

#5 Bryan Danielson kickstarts new feud with Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 🖤 @melissax1125 Jon Moxley v Bryan Danielson - LFG!

Jon Moxley v Bryan Danielson - LFG! https://t.co/aBpDPRD1JN

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley had a brief staredown on AEW Rampage last week, which led us to believe the company could be planning a buzzworthy feud between the two men.

Danielson and Mox have spent the majority of their time in WWE, where they crossed paths multiple times. It's worth recalling that the two veterans could have faced each other in the AEW Championship eliminator tournament finals at Full Gear last year if Moxley had not chosen to enter rehab.

With Revolution right around the corner, this seems like the perfect time and place to pull the trigger on this buzzworthy rivalry, starting this week. Danielson can assault Moxley precisely when the latter appears to be in dire need of an opponent on Dynamite.

It would be a completely different vibe to see the two former WWE Champions renew their rivalry under the Tony Khan's umbrella. Danielson's creative genius mind and Moxley's violent nature, wrestling fans would be thrilled to see them convey a meaningful storyline..

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell