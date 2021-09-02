AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- 2 Massive returns, Unfortunate botch live on-air, Sting has a message for CM Punk and Darby Allin 

AEW Dynamite was a really good show, as one would expect before All Out 2021. There wasn't a weak segment to speak of, and every performer truly gave it her/his all in order to steal the show.

Objectively, there really wasn't a 'worst' on this week's show. AEW Dynamite was a breath of fresh air, especially after the trainwreck that was WWE RAW earlier in the week.

That said, one or two aspects of the show stood out like sore thumbs. Of course, this is one person's opinion only, and if you believe otherwise, you can sound off in the comments below.

#3 Best: Two Massive AEW Dynamite returns

When Penelope Ford and The Bunny teamed up to lay a beatdown on Tay Conti, we experienced the biggest surprise from tonight.

Anna Jay has returned to action from injury, and the most beloved babyface women's tag team in the company is back together again! This is definitely a heartening development, and the women's division needed this boost immensely. It will be a lot of fun to see how Anna Jay plays into the women's title picture on AEW Dynamite and all of the other programs following her big return.

Hats off to Cash Wheeler for wrestling with that horrific injury to his arm👏👏👏👏👏 I am glad to see him back in the ring and I hope he is Ok — bill (@billco1227) September 2, 2021

It was also great to see Cash Wheeler return to action in the opening contest on AEW Dynamite. The match was really powerful and as fans, it's impossible not to be proud of Wheeler. The man hasn't missed a step, and there couldn't have been a better way to start the show off hot.

Sportskeeda's ace editor Alan John is curious about whether both teams are still a part of their respective factions. Or has that story taken a backseat to focus on multiple rivalries?

The following weeks of AEW Dynamite should shed light on the matter.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Colin Tessier