AEW Dynamite - Best and worst of 2020 - A mighty alliance, Mistake with former WWE star?

All Elite Wrestling has been a dominant force in the pro wrestling landscape in the year 2020 and AEW Dynamite has become a weekly fixture for fans everywhere.

As the year draws to a close, one has to admit that despite the challenges that the entire pro wrestling fraternity faced over the last year or so, AEW Dynamite has not just been watchable but actually quite enjoyable indeed.

With that said, it's not a perfect show yet and a few details still need to be ironed out. So, let's look at the best and worst of AEW Dynamite over the last year, and separate the good from the bad.

#1 Best: Alliances with other promotions so that they can potentially show up on AEW Dynamite, to advance storylines

When Kenny Omega won the AEW World Championship with the underhanded trickery of Don Callis, his manager, and long-time close friend, we thought we had seen it all.

However, the biggest surprise actually came after the match, where Don Callis announced that the fallout of the big angle would not happen on AEW Dynamite, but instead, on IMPACT Wrestling, where the World Champion would speak.

In an industry where WWE has never even acknowledged the presence of its competition, except for taking shots, such a working relationship is massive. Especially if you consider that Kenny Omega will actually be competing at 'Hard to Kill' as well.

IMPACT Wrestling is not the only promotion to benefit from working with the AEW brand, because we've seen how Thunder Rosa and other NWA stars have been a part of AEW Dynamite shows on several occasions. This is a certainly brave new world, as The Bard would have said!