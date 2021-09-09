AEW Dynamite - Best and Worst - Bryan Danielson reveals his plans, wrestling veteran teases a match with Sting

This week's AEW Dynamite provided all the fall-out from the recently concluded All Out pay-per-view. With the upcoming Grand Slam episode in New York two weeks away, the company planted seeds for big-money feuds.

Wednesday night's show kickstarted with Malakai Black in action against the legendary Dustin Rhodes and concluded with Jon Moxley's homecoming. Moreover, the wild reactions from fans in Cincinnati made the episode a must-watch.

#5 Best: Kenny Omega - Bryan Danielson feud on AEW Dynamite

One of the biggest takeaways from the show was Bryan Danielson confronting AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. The latter came out this week alongside The Elite to brag about his dominance. Without waiting any longer, they introduced Adam Cole as the newest member of their faction.

Cole received a massive pop as he marched down to the ring. He delivered an amusing promo, notably putting Tony Schiavone on notice if he comes any closer to his girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker.

Fans got a little throwback from AEW All Out this week as Danielson again interrupted The Elite. Omega asked his mates to leave the ring, leaving The Cleaner and The American Dragon in a buzzworthy confrontation.

Danielson quickly snatched the mic from Omega, further mocking him for being a coward and not on his level. This prompted The Best Bout Machine to initiate the attack, but Bryan Danielson caught him with his Lebell lock.

However, this didn't last much longer as The Elite rushed to the ring to attack the former WWE Superstar. Fortunately, Christian Cage and Jurassic Express returned the favor to Danielson by coming out to even the odds. The tussle concluded with Brandon Cutler taking a running knee from the latter.

The entire playout generated massive buzz among fans and hinted at a possible AEW World Championship match between Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega down the line.

Moreover, Adam Cole has also been announced for his debut match next week against Frankie Kazarian. It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that the landscape of AEW completely changed after All Out.

