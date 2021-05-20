AEW Dynamite: Best and Worst- Champions get their shoes stolen by new challengers; Stadium Stampede Match officially announced

With around ten days to go until the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, this week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw many matches finalized ahead of the show. With several bouts expected to take place at the event, there were quite a few storylines that needed final touches, and this week's event delivered exactly that.

While some parts of the show were great, certain portions left a lot to be desired. As it sometimes happens with AEW before one of their pay-per-views, this week's Dynamite felt like it was the calm before the storm.

In ten days at Double or Nothing, a lot is set to take place and the latest edition of AEW's weekly show felt like a filler episode in some way.

There were quite a few aspects to this week's episode that didn't work as they should have. The following are the best and worst points from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#1 Best: Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston look indomitable on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite saw Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston continue their journey as a tag team this week. The two seem stronger than ever and defeating The Acclaimed only added to their appearance.

Not only did they beat the young tag team, but they also taught them a thorough lesson. The Acclaimed came into the AEW Dynamite match with a lot of arrogance. Moxley, in particular, looked like there was nothing that could stop him. He took on both wrestlers at different points of the match, dominating the clash altogether.

The chemistry between the two wrestlers was also unquestionable as they pushed each other to do better in the ring. The duo could turn out to be one of the strongest forces in the AEW tag team division.

Moxley and Kingston could be the team to take the titles from The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing.

