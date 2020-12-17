AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Dream match gets confirmed, Big mistake with Sting

There was nothing particularly wrong with AEW Dynamite this week, but the bar has been raised so high over the last 2 weeks, that this week did not feel nearly as special.

That said, there were definitely a lot of positive developments on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. One may even call it the calm before the storm that should rage on our television screens next week.

So, what were the aspects of AEW Dynamite that worked, and what were the elements that fell flat? We will give you our thoughts and we invite you to chime in, in the comments below.

#1 Best: Kenny Omega has his own commentary in the AEW Dynamite main event, huge match confirmed for two weeks later

Rey Fénix vs Kenny Omega, December 30th!



Every match they’ve had has been phenomenal, and with the stakes, the AEW World Championship, this match will be everything and more! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/awhrvH1EuS — Issa 📸 (@IssitaMarie) December 17, 2020

The match between Kenny Omega and Joey Janela in the AEW Dynamite main event spot did not disappoint. As great as both men were during the contest, it was Don Callis on the outside who stole the show, providing commentary of his own during the course of the match, making the proceedings seem very special and different from anything else on AEW Dynamite.

I am sooo excited for KENNY OMEGA VS REY FENIX. — _denisesalcedo (@_denisesalcedo) December 17, 2020

However, it was the Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix announcement for 2 weeks from now on AEW Dynamite that really made the headlines. It will be a contest between two of the greatest workers in the world, and the fact is that Kenny Omega is on a different level ever since he aligned with Don Callis recently.

Even if Fenix comes out on the losing end against Kenny Omega, he's going to go up a rung or two when the match does happen.

The same could be said for Joey Janela too, who looked strong even in defeat this week. Kenny Omega is a very worthy AEW World Champion.