AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Weird finish with Malakai Black, Unfortunate botch, CM Punk mentions former WWE stars

AEW Dynamite was a loaded show this week. There were certainly a few great moments and also a few underwhelming ones, but the good did outweigh the bad.

It's just crazy how different the show feels now with the addition of CM Punk. His inclusion into the roster has certainly drawn a lot more viewers to AEW Dynamite but one has to wonder if his sheer star power overshadows the rest of the card.

With or without CM Puk, it was yet another great night of All Elite Wrestling this week. So, let's take a look at what worked on AEW Dynamite and the aspects that could have been booked differently. As always, feel free to chime in and let us know if you agree or disagree with the comments expressed here.

#3 Best/Worst: The AEW Dynamite main event

That ending was... weird 😂 — Roberto (@Rubencio85) August 26, 2021

To have Malakai Black and Brock Anderson in the AEW Dynamite main event wasn't the worst decision. It was cool to see Arn Anderson actually block one of Black's kicks, only to get hit in his nether region. But the way that the segment ended after what was a pretty decent show leaves a lot to be desired.

The guy who squashed Cody running from an enhancement talent... That makes sense! — Pete O'Chiko 🐸 (@FluffyelPerro) August 26, 2021

As has been mentioned on social media by a lot of fans that watched AEW Dynamite this week, the way that the show ended really felt a tad awkward. Here's this unstoppable entity in Malakai Black, who seems absolutely invincible. And yet, the man retreats from Lee Johnson, who's not a performer who's been presented as a top star until this point.

This was not a complete worst though, because Malakai Black certainly is one of the more intriguing components of AEW Dynamite. Also, Arn Anderson can still take a bump and sell it like he could back when he was in his prime!

