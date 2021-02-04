Create
AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Major alliance teased as former WWE star appears, Possible issue with Shaquille O'Neal segment?

This pro wrestling wedding wasn't as wild as it would have been
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Modified 04 Feb 2021, 10:06 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Honestly speaking, there was very little that was wrong with this episode of AEW Dynamite, unless you put an analyst's hat on and pick apart all the individual components.

AEW Dynamite delivered on all fronts this week, from the storytelling to the wrestling. There was a kidnapping, and there was a wedding as well, during the course of the broadcast.

The 'worsts' mentioned in this article can easily be overlooked unless you're extremely picky and particular about what you desire from your television. Please let us know what you felt about AEW Dynamite this week in the comments section right below.

So, without further ado, here's the best and worst of AEW Dynamite

#1 Best: The start of a historic new partnership on AEW Dynamite, possibly with NJPW?

It was very interesting to see KENTA show up on AEW Dynamite to close out the show and take the fight to Jon Moxley. One has to wonder if he will be revealed as the man who laid the former Champion out in the backstage area.

KENTA was, of course, known as Hideo Itami during his time in WWE, but of course, he became a much bigger star when he signed with NJPW and became a part of The Bullet Club. His character arc in the following months should be interesting to see on AEW Dynamite, but it raises a very interesting question indeed.

Much like IMPACT Wrestling and the NWA, is NJPW working with AEW as well? Could we see stars from New Japan Pro Wrestling show up on AEW Dynamite?

And how does Kenny Omega play into everything that is happening on AEW Dynamite at this point in time? Is Don Callis pulling all of the strings across different promotions?

Published 04 Feb 2021, 10:06 IST
Shaquille O'Neal KENTA (Hideo Itami) All Elite Wrestling Dynamite
