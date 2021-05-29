AEW Dynamite: Best and Worst - New title design; production issues cloud show; faction destroyed

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was packed from top to bottom, as the company looked to build up the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view set to take place this Sunday.

The episode had a lot of work to do, and overall, it managed to deliver. Almost every segment was booked perfectly, as the company hyped up one of their biggest events of the year.

However, there were a few segments that were a let-down at the end of the night and a few issues with the way AEW presented its product. The following are the best and worst moments from AEW Dynamite.

#1 Best: Orange Cassidy looks like a viable championship contender on AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy looked convincing as an AEW Championship contender. Heading into the Triple Threat Match at Double or Nothing, there was a lack of build-up.

This week's AEW Dynamite saw a better build-up to the AEW title match. Kenny Omega tried to attack PAC by blindsiding him early on, but the latter managed to hold him off until Gallows and Anderson attacked him. After the assault, Omega managed to gain the upper hand.

However, he would not be able to hit the finishing move on PAC, as Orange Cassidy interrupted them. He made his way out during AEW Dynamite and handed Omega his shredded contract. Cassidy took Omega by surprise, as he seemed to have been hoping that the former would be giving up his title shot.

Instead, Orange Cassidy's refusal shocked him, and Cassidy followed up by hitting him with the Orange Punch. He was then confronted by PAC and after some quick moves from the Death Triangle member, Cassidy reversed PAC to hit him with the Orange Punch too.

He posed with the title after the segment, and for the first time, it seemed like it was not altogether impossible that Orange Cassidy could win the title. AEW has done a credible job of building him to be a title contender.

1 / 5 NEXT