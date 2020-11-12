AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Real faces of PENTA & Fenix revealed, Major botch, PAC returns

AEW Dynamite continues to remain one of the high points every week for every pro wrestling journalist. Yes, AEW Dynamite is a fast-paced show, which does not go on for far too long, and Wednesday nights are generally a treat where professional reviewers become fans again.

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite was the fallout episode after AEW Full Gear, which was a pretty solid show, and there was a sense of freshness to the proceedings as the components of All Elite Wrestling were reset. So, all in all, this was an episode of AEW Dynamite with more ups than downs, but yes, certain components did not hit home.

#1 Best: PENTA and Fenix tear it up on AEW Dynamite, and also tear up each other's masks

Hey come on this was a perfectly good mask here #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/mRERj2MprO — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 12, 2020

Everyone expected a very hotly-competitive match between PENTA and Rey Fenix on AEW Dynamite this week, and to be honest, as good as the contest was, it wasn't the 'Match of the Year' clash we were expecting. However, it was still a solid contest with both competitors trying to tear the other's mask as a sign of disrespect.

Eddie Kingston was, in a sense, the third player in this whole fracas, with him siding with PENTA over Fenix from behind the AEW commentary desk, and kicking Rey Fenix out of the ring once the AEW Dynamite main event concluded. And the return of PAC ensured that this match was mentioned, most definitely, in the 'Best' column this week.

Are we going to see Eddie Kingston team up with PENTA to take on PAC and Rey Fenix in the weeks that follow on AEW Dynamite, because that will definitely change the landscape of the company? Plus, if we get more PENTA vs. Fenix matches, one can't really complain.