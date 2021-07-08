AEW Dynamite - Best and Worst of Road Rager - Shots fired at WWE, Confusion over Aleister Black's new name, Reason why Kenny Omega may drop his title to Hangman Page (7th July 2021)

AEW Dynamite has had hits and misses over the past few weeks but this episode reminded us why we became professional wrestling fans in the very first place. The live crowd added a whole new dimension to the proceedings from start to finish. AEW Road Rager was a very special show. One of the best AEW Dynamite episodes in quite some time.

Of course, the ugly side of having a live crowd in attendance was also revealed on AEW Dynamite and we shall touch upon the same later in the review. But overall, it was exactly what the professional wrestling fraternity had been hoping for. A return to normalcy in a sense, after what has been a difficult year.

Take a bow, Tony Khan. At a time filled with so much uncertainty, you've brought smiles and provided employment to so many deserving individuals.

#3 Best/Worst: Yet another AEW Dynamite promo that takes a shot at WWE

Adam Cole is going to be jobbing on The Main Event show for that one. — Esteban Jorge Acosta (@stevecostacomic) July 8, 2021

Dr. Britt Baker has really come a long way and the promo she cut on AEW Dynamite was one filled with passion and really made the world perk up its ears. The only issue is that she took another shot at WWE and the shows they do in Saudi Arabia, which comes across as petty by now.

Yes, taking shots at the competition has been a part of pro wrestling forever and it even made sense in the early days of AEW Dynamite. That is when it went up against WWE NXT and such potshots were a little warranted. But now, it just makes All Elite Wrestling seem somewhat 'lesser' than WWE.

WWE has stopped paying any heed to AEW by now, and Tony Khan should follow suit at this stage. Why make an otherwise great product seem petty?

